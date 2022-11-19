When: Manheim Township school board action meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: The meeting was short and sweet, lasting just half an hour, beginning with Neff Elementary music teacher Elizabeth Tattey leading a group of students singing, dancing and performing on instruments.

Superintendent’s report: Superintendent Robin Felty said current student enrollment is 5,935 students, four fewer than last month. Felty also announced that longtime board solicitor Robert Frankhouser is retiring and a search for a new solicitor is underway.

Student input: Student representatives John May and Suraj Dumasia attended the meeting. Dumasia said that report cards are entirely electronic for the second year.

Board member report: Keith Krueger, who liaisons with the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, recently met with Commissioner John Bear, who said the commissioners plan to work on a strategic plan in the fall, with input from the community, including school board members. Board member Nikki Rivera announced that the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 is always hiring.

Action: In one motion, the board unanimously voted to approve a number of items addressed in detail at the last meeting. The items included allowing a waiver for the late payment of real estate taxes for residents who don’t receive their real estate tax bill, perhaps because they are new to the district, in compliance with Pennsylvania Act 57, beginning July 1, 2023; agreeing to file an appeal with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in response to the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals decision to reduce the assessment for Target Corp., in the Belmont Shopping Center, from $11,992,000 to $8,414,000; using $39,924 in the high school energy service company contingency reserves to pay for various code-required items for a High School Media Production Studio in the library; and approving three overnight field trips in 2023.

In other action: The board also approved a Horst Excavation change order of $82,561 due to the rise in cost of asphalt, also discussed at the last meeting.

What’s next: The board will hold an organization/work session meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.