When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Jan. 13. Board members JoAnn Hentz and Janet Carroll attended virtually.

What happened: During public comment, Manheim Township High School junior Teagan Harris presented the board with the results of a survey she conducted Jan. 10 among 272 of her classmates, about 96% of them from the high school. When she asked if they feel comfortable with the current health and safety plan (mask mandate, quarantine and hybrid school options), about 55.9% said no; 25.4%, yes; 18.8% not sure. About 55% said they would feel safer at school with a mask mandate; 30.1%, no; 14.3%, not sure. Also, 62.5% said they would feel safer with the hybrid/online learning model used in 2020-21; 20.2% said no; 17.3%, no sure.

Comment: “The survey results showed the majority of the students who responded currently feel unsafe,” Harris wrote in an email after the meeting. “I decided to bring this to the attention of the board because I believe remote learning options should be available as I also believe the school board needs to do more regarding COVID.”

COVID-19 health and safety metrics: Health Services supervisor Jackie Dudzic said the district had 511 reported positive cases in approximately two weeks from Jan. 3-13. The breakdown for elementary schools was Brecht, 18; Bucher, 31; Neff, 27; Nitrauer, 29; Reidenbaugh, 43; Schaeffer, 25; with 59 at Landis Run intermediate, 109 at the middle school, 166 at the high school and 4 for other district staff.

Also during public comment: Parent Mark Oles told board members he was very disappointed when they removed the mask mandate for in-person learning. He said he thought the decision was “off the cuff” and said they need to do a better job. “Starting right now, each and every one of you has the opportunity to change your mind and think critically about each vote you take.” Courtney Morten, a parent, and the Rev. Andrea Haldeman supported Oles. “I hate wearing masks,” Haldeman said, “but I feel so strongly that it is vitally important.”

Staff: Human resources director Katherine Ward said there were 481 total staff absences, with 105 positions unfilled, for Jan. 3-7; with 357 absences and 205 positions unfilled so far for the week beginning on Jan.10. She said principals fill in as substitute teachers when necessary. Hentz and Carroll were both concerned about parents being notified in a timely fashion. Ward said principals don’t take it lightly when a class is canceled. Board member Erin Hoffman asked about students’ mental health. Joni Lefever, director of pupil services, said the district responds quickly to such concerns. Board member Nikki Rivera, who is a teacher in the Warwick School District, said it’s a trying time for teachers all across the county. “It’s so hard for students to be out of school,” she said. “I’m happy to have the school district hosting Penn Medicine vaccinations. ... I hope we do all we can to keep kids in school.”

Details: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital will provide a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, optional for those who wish to participate. It will he held 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Brecht Elementary School, 1250 Lititz Pike. Enter through the gymnasium doors. Vaccinations will be available to all Manheim Township School District students, ages 5 and older. Parents/guardians must be present. Both pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccinations and booster shots will be available. A second dose clinic will be held 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the same location.

Also: Board President Stephen Grosh said the board will review and reopen the health and safety plan at its next meeting Jan. 20. Janet Carroll said since the numbers have doubled since August/September, the district needs to do something.

2022-23 budget: Chief Operating Office Donna Robbins recommended that the board approve the Act 1 Resolution to not raise the tax rate by more than 3.4%. From 2006-07 to 2021-22 the millage rate has increased from 14.73 to 15.7729. It’s been under the index since 2015-16.

Comment: “We still have extra funding for one more year,” Robbins said. “We’re in good shape to be at 3.4%.”

Lancaster County Career and Technology Center: Business director Michael DelPriore reviewed the 2022-23 proposed secondary general fund budget — estimated at $22,695,638 — which is funded by 16 contributing school districts. Manheim Township is one of ten districts whose contribution has increased. Its contribution for 2022-23 is estimated at $927,166 for 135 students, up from $809,430 for 121 students in 2021-22.

Saturday morning conversations with the community: In an ongoing discussion, Hentz said that very few people attend the conversations. Board member Keith Krueger suggesting asking people to sign up in advance and perhaps sending out a survey suggesting some changes to get some feedback. Grosh said the board has talked about having the conversations before the board meetings. Rivera favoring leaving it as is. “I enjoy it,” she said. “We get all kinds of questions from kids. It’s a great connection no matter how small. ... It’s a workshop for relationship growing. ... Other boards don’t do it.”

What’s next: The board will vote on action items at its next meeting.