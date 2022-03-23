When: Manheim Township school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The meeting featured three major initiatives including a change in the daily schedule at the middle school, a new curriculum for language arts and a new plan for special education programs.

Middle school: A new schedule was proposed for the 2022-23 school year with input by a committee of teachers and administrators who met in the past year. The school day would begin at 7:25 a.m. The new schedule will change to 50-minute classes and bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, to the middle school. Among the negatives for the current daily schedule are not enough time — 42 minutes per class — for math, science and social studies. Communication with the community is one of the next steps to implementing the new schedule.

K-6 English language arts: Jessica O’Gorman, supervisor of K-12 ELA and federal programs, the current program called “Storytown” is obsolete and doesn’t align with the district’s multi-tiered systems of support for all students. The new program would reflect components of diversity, equity and inclusion, an it would have online access for teachers, among other benefits. In 2021-22, the program “Into Reading” was implemented at Neff Elementary; “MyView Literacy” was implemented at Schaeffer Elementary; and one team at each grade level was begun at Landis Run. Estimated cost is $870,000-$891,000, with $828,000 assigned to the district’s fund balance for the six-year programs. If approved, the programs will be added to the 2022-23 budget. The board will consider the proposal next month.

Special education: A 15-member steering committee of staff, teachers and parents prepared a comprehensive plan for 2022, following state and national guidelines, including the least restrictive environment, with co-teaching arrangements at Landis Run Intermediate, the middle school and high school.

Quotable: “Students are excited about the stories,” Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, said.

COVID-19 health and safety: The board amended its plan to be in line with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Feb. 25 guidelines, which no longer require masking. The plan states that in the absence of a legally binding mask mandate, masks will be welcome and optional for students and staff while participating in school and/or school activities.

Superintendent’s report: Robin Felty said 5,939 students are enrolled in the district this month, up from 5,934 last month and 5,834 this time last year. “We do appear to be returning to enrollment prior to the pandemic,” she said. Also, the district is closely monitoring Nitrauer. Two years ago, Spanish immersion moved to Reidenbaugh Elementary to make more room at Nitrauer, but from last March to this March, enrollment increased by 55 students. The district is also keeping a close eye on the high school, where numbers continue to grow, Felty said.

Also: Felty said the Manheim Township Education Foundation has developed a new, three-year strategic plan. It includes leveraging the grant program for teachers and staff, building brand awareness, building vast fundraising and creating sustainable relationships, which will open an opportunity for Student Impact grants of $1,000 or more for a project a student wishes to pursue. A teacher and administrator will review and help manage this project and the funds.

Child care: Board member Janet Carroll announced that Envisions, a before- and after-school child care program, is using the former sixth-grade building.