When: Manheim Township school board meeting and reorganization, via Zoom, Dec. 7.

What happened: During the reorganization meeting, the board unanimously reelected Nikki Rivera and Joyce Stephens to serve another year as board president and vice president, respectively. Board members’ community assignments and partner schools remain the same.

Finances: During the work session, Matthew Wildasin, a certified public accountant with Boyer and Ritter LLC, reviewed the district’s 93-page audited financial statements for 2019-20. Wildasin gave the audit a clear opinion — the highest measure — in three areas. The district has a fund balance of $14.9 million “That’s solid,” he said. “It’s good to have that in this time of uncertainty…. The audit process went very well.” Rivera said the audit lists no deficiencies and thanked Donna Robbins, the district’s chief financial officer, for doing “an outstanding” job.

Educational programming: Dan Lyons, director of information technology, said parents booked 5,389 conferences with teachers, held virtually on Nov. 23-24. Sharon Schaefer, director of elementary curriculum and instruction, said the teachers liked being able to hold the conferences so they could continue to build relationships with parents. Karen Nell, director of secondary curriculum and instruction, said the guidance department “has been doing an amazing job, sometimes burning the candle at both ends, working with our students on their social emotional health” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter sports: Athletic director Jason Strunk gave an update on winter athletics, extracurricular activities and athletic health and safety plan. Changes include limitations on gatherings by cutting the number of people (both participants and spectators) at indoor events of up to 2,000 people to 10%, a maximum of 200 people. Practices started Nov. 30, with league competition for swimming, rifle and bowling beginning Jan. 4; for basketball and wrestling, Jan. 8. All but swimmers must wear masks. No spectators are allowed at scrimmages, the first home competition or swim meets. The district will distribute spectator passes to athletes when ready. The rifle team will shoot alone, then compare results with competitors.

Red phase: Strunk said if a building is shut down for less than five consecutive school days, athletics and extracurricular activities may continue if the health and safety plan can be honored. If it is longer than five days, all activities will be postponed until the yellow or green phase. Meetings, practices, rehearsals and performances may be held virtually.

What’s next: Strunk said even though the changes are active now, the board will vote Dec. 17 on the winter athletics health and safety plan.

Diversity, equity and inclusion: Schaefer spoke about a program called Multi-Tiered Systems of Support and its relationship with diversity, equity and inclusion. MTSS for kindergarten through sixth grade is now in its third year. Among the seven guiding principles of MTSS is the understanding that “how children learn is as important as what children learn” and “cognitive growth occurs through social interaction.”

Comment: “The goal is equitable outcomes for each and every student’s academics and behavior,” Schaefer said.