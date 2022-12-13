When: Manheim Township school board reorganization and workshop meetings, Dec. 5.

What happened: Stephen Grosh was unanimously reelected board president during the reorganization meeting when April Weaver served as the temporary board president. Grosh resumed his position, and Weaver was unanimously reelected board vice president. Both will serve one-year terms. Board committee assignments and partner schools remain unchanged.

Also: The board will continue to meet in 2023 on the second and third Thursday of the month except for July, when there are no board meetings, and December, when it will reorganize on Dec. 4 and hold a voting meeting on Dec. 14.

New solicitor: During the work session meeting that followed, David M. Walker, of York-based Stock and Leader Attorneys at Law, was introduced as the proposed new solicitor for the board. Solicitor Robert Frankhouser will retire at the end of the month. The board will vote on the new solicitor at its next action meeting on Dec. 15.

Skepticism: Walker was selected by a committee, which came as a surprise to board member JoAnn Hentz. “This is the first I’ve heard of the committee,” she said. “We have no information on which to make a vote. We have absolutely nothing. It should have been more broadly known. I’m shocked a decision was made before the board was informed.”

Response: Grosh blamed the Sunshine Act and said there will be more information at the next meeting. “There are rules we have to follow,” he said. “I understand your concerns, but we don’t want to see us on the front page of LNP for Sunshine Act violations.”

Finances: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins presented the results for the fiscal year ending 2021-22. Regarding impacts to the budget, she said a change in government accounting standards requires school districts to recognize lease liability and assets, prompting Manheim Township School District to record an additional $2.3 million as revenue and expenditures not included in the original budget. She noted that because the state budget was approved after the district’s budget, the district received unanticipated additional state revenue of $958,000. Also, salaries were under budget $1.1 million, or 2.6% due to staff vacancies. Expenditures, which were budgeted at $107,492,808, were actually $109,032,991. While revenues budgeted at $106,564,663, were actually $111,918,492.

Quotable: “We’re in a really good position,” said board member Nikki Rivera.

Audit: Matt Wildasin, of Boyer & Ritter LLC, reviewed the district’s audited financial statements that ended June 30, 2022, for which he issued clear opinions on all three reports. “You got great marks in all three,” he said. “Congratulations.”

Student mental health and safety: Dan Lyons, director of technology services, asked the board to approve the purchase of ManagedMethods cybersecurity service, at a cost of $17,220 for one year. Lyons said the tool makes securing data and detecting student safety easy and affordable for district technology teams. “During just our monthlong pilot term, we have been able to intervene on multiple occasions to alert administrators and subsequently our students’ families as to metal health concerns and help them to proactively seek assistance,” Lyons said.

School calendar: Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, reviewed the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which would begin Aug. 29 and end June 7, with 180 days for students and 190 for teachers. Pennsylvania Act 80 allows exceptions to the 180 school days requirement “to ensure that teachers are able to provide high-quality instruction.” The proposed calendar includes Act 80 days on Aug. 23-24, Oct. 6, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.

What’s next: The board will vote on items discussed during the work session when it meets again on Dec. 15, for the regular meeting.