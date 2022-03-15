When: Manheim Township school board work session, March 10.

What happened: Joni Lefever, director of pupil services, presented two programs focusing on mental health and well-being through in-depth sessions, supporting students as well as parents and guardians. If approved at the March 17 voting meeting, the sessions would begin at the end of the month.

Why it’s important: This would be an add-on to the mental health services the district offers to support students and parents in the school community, as the pandemic has shown an increased need for these services.

Program details: “Positive Actions” by Compass Mark is an eight-session program intended to promote positive mental health and well-being. It would be used to serve students in third grade, as well as students at the intermediate school. The cost for the program is $960. “Just Talk About It” by Minding Your Mind is a one-session interactive presentation and introduction to mental health, designed to train parents, guardians and youth on how to recognize the warning signs of stress, anxiety, depression and crisis. The cost is $500.

Quotable: “This is brilliant, to be proactive instead of reactive. I’m excited to see it being implemented,” board Vice President April Weaver said.

Staffing: The board received a presentation from Donna Robbins, the district’s chief operating officer, with staffing recommendations for the next school year. Due to the district’s growth, there is a need for additional staff in several schools. The final proposed budget costs for staffing will be on the board’s work session agenda in April. Also included in this upcoming session will be a proposal from Superintendent Robin Felty regarding the 2022-23 tax rate, which has not been determined.

Transportation: The district is still suffering from bus driver shortages, something Matt Gillis, director of transportation, shared with the board. Two full-time buses were recently eliminated. “Drivers are leaving for full-time positions, they’re leaving the area, or retiring,” he said. In an effort to recruit more drivers, the district is planning to host a “drive the bus” event at the district administration’s campus.

What’s next: Manheim Township school board will meet March 17 for its regular meeting.