When: Manheim Township school board workshop meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: The district is a taking a long view to maintain its school buildings and facilities, and the board is likely to take action to hire an engineering firm to conduct a formal study, which the board discussed at its nonvoting workshop meeting.

Discussion: Tom Koch, district plant manager, recommended that the board approve a contract with Remington Vernick Engineers, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to update the 2016 districtwide facilities assessment and feasibility study at a cost of $39,780. Board President Stephen Grosh noted that while the cost seems high, the board needs to look at its approximately $20 million investment in facility needs over the coming years. “I think it’s something that’s necessary,” he said. Board member Nikki Rivera noted that the cost is the same as it was seven years ago.

Quotable: “This is the next step in looking at the future,” said board member Erin Hoffman.

Scope of study: In a letter to Koch, the engineering firm wrote that “the study will include all buildings, with a strong focus on the elementary schools and athletics and a lesser focus on the most recently renovated and constructed facilities and those not directly impacted by the recent enrollment projections.” The letter was published on the district website as part of the Feb. 9 meeting agenda.

Citizen comment: Reading a statement to the board about February being Black History Month, former board member Dr. Terrance Henderson, who plans to run for school board in the next election, noted that Black history is American history. He encouraged board members to “read a speech by Frederick Douglass and/or James Baldwin, read a poem by Maya Angelou and/or Amanda Gorman, then read them again and talk. Talk about them with your kids, family, friends and acquaintances.” He also encouraged them to watch “Slavery by Another Name,” a documentary by Douglas A. Blackmon, a European-American, about the unflattering era following the American Civil War.

Quotable: “These are lessons we NEED to learn from history,” wrote Henderson in the statement he read to the board.

Kids can solve big problems: Henderson served on the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and now serves on the smaller North Star Committee, focusing on how to implement policies for every student’s success. Said Henderson, “There are damages that can be repaired or undone. We adults haven’t solved these problems. Giving kids guidance and knowledge might. Climate change, gender issues, income inequality, fiscal responsibility. The list is a mile long. Critical thinking requires information. Kids are smart. They can handle it.”

A second citizen’s comment: Kyle Appleberry said his daughter told him she saw a girl coming out of a boys’ bathroom in school. He said he started to ask around and heard that Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funds from the federal government. “I assumed there was a boys’ bathroom for boys and a girls’ bathroom for girls. I find out that that’s not the case at Manheim Township. “It’s a free-for-all. That’s disturbing,” Appleberry said.

Student service trip: The board made an exception to its nonvoting policy at workshop meetings and approved changing the destination of a service trip for International Baccalaureate students on March 15-22 from Peru, where there are protests, to Ecuador. Manheim Township High School Principal David Rilatt said students on the trip will participate in an urban recycling program, develop a rainforest project and study the ecosystem in the treetops of the Amazon. They will also kayak through an extinct volcano and go ziplining through the Amazon.

New courses and textbook: Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, asked the board to approve “STEM 8,” a middle school arts course, plus two high school courses titled “Unified Lifetime Activities,” part of health and physical education; and “Child Development II,” a family and consumer science course that focuses on children six to 12 years old. The total cost for all three courses is $16,873. Schaefer also asked the board to approve replacing for the 2023-24 school year a science textbook with a new one, “The Layered Earth: Physical Geography,” a digital platform with integrated web-based simulations that provide an interactive text that bridges the gap between reading, the laboratory and the planet. Cost is $2,340 for five years.

What’s next: The board will vote on these and more items on Feb. 16.