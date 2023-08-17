When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The board heard a comprehensive feasibility study about the condition and needs of the district’s school buildings and facilities from Annina Hogan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Remington & Vernick Engineers, and Nathan Belisario, senior engineering technician.

Background: In March, the board approved the district’s $39,780 contract for the 2023 study by the company, which had conducted districtwide facilities studies in 2006 and 2015.

Scope: The engineering firm “looked at, obviously, the educational philosophy of the community,” Hogan told the board. “What is the community looking for? Not just what is the administration looking for, because we’re trying to put these two together.”

Immediate needs: Engineers recommended the board first address poor softball and lacrosse field lighting, which they said would help with compliance with Title IX, the national law prohibiting sex-based discrimination. This could be completed by the 2024-25 school year, Hogan said.

More: The district’s maintenance garage, located next to Neff Elementary, also requires repair or replacement, as it was constructed in 1950 and last renovated in 1981, Belisario said.

Mid-term needs: New girls’ and boys’ locker rooms, including those for football, lacrosse and softball, and further improvements at the high school’s main campus, should be addressed in the next few years, Hogan told the board. “You are missing core considerations of a fieldhouse,” she said. “Team rooms. Coaches’ rooms. Locker rooms … The weight room is dramatically undersized and can’t be scheduled to be used by many people … From an athletics program standpoint, you really have to take a holistic approach in the athletics program.”

Long-term needs: Among Manheim Township’s six elementary schools, Reidenbaugh, Nitrauer and Schaeffer already are above capacity, based on 85% of a 25-student average class size. With capacity for 425 students, Reidenbaugh has 475 students enrolled in the coming school year. Nitrauer also has capacity for 425 but counts 467 enrolled this coming year, while Schaeffer has capacity for 319, but has 334 enrolled. Reidenbaugh will be well over capacity with projected enrollment of 588 in 2032, Nitrauer will have 434 and Schaeffer will have 404. There are lower numbers at Brecht, Bucher and Neff with total enrollment projected to be 2,227 with capacity for 2,232 for all six.

Apartments vs. single homes: One- and two-bedroom apartment complexes do not noticeably affect elementary school enrollment, Hogan said. Belisario noted that new apartments planned near Schaeffer Elementary will not affect the school’s enrollment, though multiple single-family developments near Reidenbaugh will potentially increase enrollment numbers.

What’s next: The school board will continue to discuss components of the feasibility study at future meetings.