When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Jan. 20. Board members Kurt Kruger and Janet Carroll attended via phone.

What happened: Once again, masks were front and center for a number of residents who spoke at the meeting. The board voted 6-3 along party lines to approve optional masks.

Public comments against mandate: “Everyone has options to wear or not wear a mask,” said Christopher Moritzen, who was unmasked. “It’s time to let it go.” Resident Julie Rudisill, also unmasked, said she has leukemia and had COVID-19. “But I’m fine. ... Please don’t go back,” she urged the board. “Stand strong with the option.” Unmasked Isaac Huston said neither cloth nor N95 masks work. “Don’t believe the nonsense,” he said. “It’s absolutely nonsense.” Parent Chuck Sierk, unmasked, said he had COVID-19 and survived. “When I go out in summertime,” he said, “I don’t take an umbrella to get away from the sun.”

Pushback: “Masking works,” said Dr. Terrance Henderson, former board member, who wore a mask. “I’m sorry people think they don’t. For the lady with leukemia, there are 800,000 families who would like to have their loved ones with them.” In an email sent after the meeting, Henderson wrote, “Masks aren’t meant to stop the spread of COVID. They are one instrument to slow it so that the ripples of the disease don’t overwhelm the medical system and the hard working doctors and nurses whom the school board claims to respect.”

Health and safety plan: Board President Stephen Grosh proposed four options: no change, masks optional, a mask mandate and requiring surgical or N95 masks.

Discussion: Board member Nikki Rivera recommended staying with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health guidelines. Carroll agreed. “It’s unconscionable not to try to do everything we can to mitigate this,” she said. Kruger objected, noting that the biggest thing missing from the data is the harmful effects of masks for children. “It’s time to get back to normal. Kids need it. The numbers continue to come down,” he said to loud applause. Carroll responded: “It’s hard to believe that (Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health) would have guidelines that would be harmful to children. Putting down a health care system, I don’t appreciate that.”

2022-23 budget: The board unanimously agreed not to raise the real estate tax rate by more than 3.4% next school year.

Tax collection: Tax collector Cherie Cryer deputized the district to collect school taxes directly through the district business office, saving the district money.

New next year: The board approved new courses for the next school year, including music keyboarding 2, music production 2 and STEM 5 and 6; along with curriculum revisions for World Languages Department courses; and a revised marketing textbook.