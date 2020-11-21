When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Nov. 19.

What happened: At the meeting on Zoom, the board honored 11 teachers and staff members who are retiring, including high school technology teacher James Campbell, who served for 36 years, and high school music and theater director Mark Wagner, who served for 33 years.

Middle school project update: Architect Jay Darkey said the building is now secure for cold weather, with temporary heaters running on natural gas. The focus is now on the courtyard, which should be finished soon, he said. “I’m happy with the school, I’m happy with the progress.” The board will tour the building later this month.

Testing during the pandemic: Superintendent Robin Felty discussed Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1218, which would waive federal testing and accountability requirements, allowing students to skip the Keystone exam if they have taken a Keystone exam-related course. Those students will be deemed proficient as long as they have “successfully completed the local grade-based requirements associated with the content area.”

Light Up a Life: Hospice & Community Care will light a candle in remembrance of the late Alexandra Chitwood, a former Manheim Township Middle School counselor, on a tree at the Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive, 6-9 pm. starting Dec. 3 through the end of the month. Chitwood died Nov. 4 of a COVID-related illness.

Boys soccer: Board member Curtis Holgate gave a shoutout to the team, who cheered on the Conestoga Valley High School team at the district championship game after the Manheim Township team was suspended from playing because of school closure. “You’re role models for all,” he said.”You guys walk with your heads high.”

Board approval: The board voted in favor of Attollo, of the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation, a $35,000 program for 35 11th-grade students, empowering them to overcome obstacles and attend college; along with a program against racism by providing an equitable and inclusive school environment; and an agreement with Lancaster General Hospital for random drug testing.

Telework: The board also approved a policy allowing up to 300 employees to work from home during an emergency, such as a pandemic, declared by local, state or federal officials.

What’s next: The board will hold a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.