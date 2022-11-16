When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Nov. 10. Board Vice President April Weaver was absent.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann; Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction; and Jessica O’Gorman, supervisor of English Language Arts and Federal Programs, led the board through a 22-screen PowerPoint update on Student Academic Growth and Achievement Data for the 2021-22 school year.

Details: The report covered English language arts, math and science for students in grades three to eight, biology for 10th grade students and algebra for middle and high school students. In summaries of scores compared to state averages, Manheim Township students scored above the state averages in all categories. The presentation concluded with six of the next steps, beginning with recognizing areas of strength and continuous improvement and including continuing to work with curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Taxes: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins asked the board to allow a waiver of additional charges for residents who don’t receive their real estate tax bill, beginning July 1, 2023. Robbins also asked the board to approve filing an appeal with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in response to the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals decision to reduce the assessment for Target Corp., in the Belmont Shopping Center, from $11,992,000, to $8,414,000.

Media studio: High School Principal David Rilatt and plant manager Tom Koch asked the board to approve using $39,924 in the high school energy service company contingency reserve to pay for various code-required items for a High School Media Production Studio in the library, with two rooms for students to create podcasts and videos for educational purposes.

Excavation: Koch also asked the board to approve a change order for Horst Excavation for $82,561 due to the rise in cost of asphalt.

Action: The board will vote on the requests at its next meeting on Nov. 17.

Also: Board President Stephen Grosh announced that Nikki Rivera met recently with Donna DiMeo and Stacy Morgan-Brubaker, president and vice president, respectively, of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners in an effort to establish a closer relationship so the boards can work together.

Performance: Grosh also announced that the Manheim Township Performing Arts will present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.