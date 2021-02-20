When: Manheim Township school board virtual meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: Jay Darkey, of JDP Architects LLC, presented an update on the Manheim Township Middle School building project.

Details: Lockers are coming in next month, painting is underway and all the gym equipment is in place, including two scoreboards, Darkey said.

Quotable: “It looks magnificent,” board President Nikki Rivera said.

Action: The board voted 8-1 in favor of an Apple iPad purchase for all students. JoAnn Hentz cast the opposing vote. The four-year cost estimate is $3.2 million. The annual cost of the lease is $800,000.

Charter school kids: Students enrolled in charter schools is up 62% this year, Rivera said. “I hope we can turn that around next year.”

Deficit problem: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins reported the district is experiencing a $4 million budget deficit this school year. “We’ll need to use the fund balance this year and next year and try to save money,” Robbins said.

Enrollment trend: Superintendent Robin Felty addressed the need for more space as enrollment continues to grow, with 5,900 students this month, up 18 from last month. She said Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 is leaving the Neff 2 building, providing the district with more space.

Standardized test: Felty said she is concerned the district has not received a waiver for Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone exams as it did last year due to the pandemic. She said all the superintendents in the Lancaster and Lebanon counties have signed a joint letter asking legislators to petition the U.S. Department of Education “to give states the option to do what’s best.”

Tax break for redevelopment: Curtis Holgate, school board member who is liaison with Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, mentioned the proposed $35 million project to construct 165 apartments in the former Stehli Silk Mill, comes with a 10-year, graduated property tax break through the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program.

What’s next: The board will meet for a work session on March 11. Check the website to see if it will be virtual or in person.