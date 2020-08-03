When: School board meeting, July 30.

What happened: In a special meeting held via Zoom, the board voted 8-1 to approve a health and safety plan for reopening schools on Aug. 25, with Curtis Holgate casting the lone dissenting vote. About 500 people attended the 6 1/2-hour virtual meeting, which ended at 1:30 a.m.

Background: A large steering committee and six task forces met several times in June and July to devise the plan. The task forces focused on health services; instructional programs; student support services; special education/gifted education/English learners programs; operations and human resources.

Recommendation: The committee and task forces recommended that the district go back to school in the green phase of the governor’s reopening plan with three options: in-person; Manheim Township Flex Remote Learning, with cameras in classrooms so students can attend from home; and Manheim Township Virtual Academy, an online cyber school with certified teachers but not Manheim Township teachers. The deadline for selecting an option is Aug. 5.

Focus: The plan focuses on cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and ventilation; social distancing and other safety protocols; monitoring student and staff health; and other considerations for students and staff. It adheres to the requirements and considerations provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Face masks: The board also approved a resolution requiring face coverings and the Pennsylvania Department of Education athletic health and safety plan.

Recap: A video recap of the meeting is available under “News” at mtwp.net.