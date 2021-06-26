When: Manheim Township school board meeting held virtually and in person, June 17.

What happened: Superintendent Robin Felty addressed the district’s ongoing concerns about rising cybercharter tuition costs and state-level cybercharter reforms.

Why it’s important: As of May, the district anticipates spending $2 million annually on cybercharter tuition.

Background: When state reimbursement was eliminated, districts were left to replace the cost with local funding, primarily from property taxes, Felty said. Ten years ago, the state reimbursed 30% of charter tuition expenses, she said. “As charter school tuition costs continue to grow significantly each year, reforming the tuition calculation, mitigating the extent of the annual formula growth in the tuition rate, or even reimbursing school districts for a meaningful portion of their charter school costs would go a long way in reducing school district fiscal stress and local taxpayer burden,” Felty said.

Fair funding: District residents Rebecca Doster, Leslie McCarthy and Adam Hosey, members of POWER Interfaith Lancaster County, a partnership of clergy and laity from various faith communities working together on anti-racism issues, spoke passionately to the board about fair funding in the district, asking board members to sign a resolution urging members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the governor to fully enact equitable and adequate state education funding.

Quotable: “Manheim Township has a reputation of being a wealthy district, but that often does not match up with the reality of many of the students. Inadequate and inequitable funding of our schools is unjust and unethical,” McCarthy said.

What’s next: At the request of board member Joyce Stephens, the topic of fair funding will be added to the agenda for the next meeting on Aug. 12.

Transgender athletes: Hosey also asked the board to reach out to transgender people and ask them if they want to play in sports in line with their gender identity. “Think of the rate of suicide among transgender people,” he said.

New hire: ShaiQuana Mitchell, the district’s new public relations/communications director, was introduced to the board at the meeting. She previously served as communications coordinator for the York City School District.