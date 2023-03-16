When: Manheim Township school board workshop meeting, March 9. Vice President April Weaver led the meeting in the absence of President Stephen Grosh.

What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins told the board of the importance of long-term facility planning to minimize costs as the district seeks to maintain its existing buildings and plan for future needs. Robbins’ presentation to the board during this nonvoting meeting was within the context of budget planning for the 2023-24 school year. Cash balances of capital funds as of Feb. 28 were close to $19 million, but the multiyear plan presented later in the meeting showed the need of multiple projects in the coming years. Major capital projects planned are HVAC upgrades at Neff Elementary School, as well as roof restoration projects at Brecht, Neff, Nitaurer and Schaeffer elementary schools.

Quotable: “It was important to continue to save for these projects to minimize future potential debt expenses,” Robbins said.

Multiyear capital facility plan: Plant manager Tom Koch, along with technology director Dan Lyons and food services director James Dierolf, asked the board to approve a facility plan for large-scale projects and expenditures. The plan shows two to nine projects for each of the nine school buildings, with the most at Neff Elementary. The plan also includes miscellaneous district-owned facilities and districtwide upgrades, along with technology infrastructure and a food service fund. Total costs for projects next year are estimated at $2.9 million.

Immediate repairs: Koch also asked the board to approve contracts with Houck Roofing for roof repairs and recoating at Brecht Elementary for $231,000 and for Schaefer Elementary for $95,700, along with building weatherization repairs at Reidenbaugh Elementary with Paramount Contracting for $355,400.

What’s next: Koch said he will ask the board to approve some projects at its action meeting March 16.

Technology: Lyons asked the board to approve ePlus purchases of wireless access points and associated accessories at a discounted cost of $324,029 and network switches and associated accessories at a discounted cost of $399,620. Lyons said the district anticipated saving more than $80,000 by installing access points and configuring all switches in-house.

Piano donation: Amy Early, Landis Run Intermediate School orchestra teacher, said the school has received a grand piano from an anonymous donor. She estimated the value to be $20,000 to $25,000. “The one we have now is falling apart,” Early said. “I’m thrilled to have it.”

Interscholastic unified sports: Four district administrators — Tim Hollenback, athletics director, Dave Rilatt, high school principal, Courtney Nowak, director of pupil services, and Amber Mentz, new director of special education — asked the board to add a unified track and field team. The program would provide opportunities for special needs students to participate on competitive athletic teams, along with opportunities for regular education students to be teammates with special needs students, leading to a more inclusive high school culture. Nowak said 12 to 14 special education students are interested in joining the program. If approved, practices will begin on March 20.

Attollo: Among the field trips seeking board approval is one for 43 Attollo students, including eight from Manheim Township High School, to New York City for students to gain exposure to their fields of interest by visiting a university and a company. The district is a partner school with Attollo, part of the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation in Lancaster, emphasizing radical self-inquiry, performing complex tasks at an exceptional level and sharing their stories in an empowering manner. Its mission is “to support success-oriented students from diverse backgrounds in their pursuit of academic achievement, self-empowerment and social engagement.”