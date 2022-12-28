When: Manheim Township school board action meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: In one vote, the board approved the treasurer’s report; the personnel report; acceptance of the 2022-23 audited financial statements; the purchase of Managed Methods service at a cost of $17,220 for one year; the proposed school calendar for 2023-24 school year; and submitting an exemption request to the state to allow five faculty days without class. The latter four topics were discussed extensively at the Dec. 5 meeting.

Staff shuffle: The board introduced Alexis Yakstis-Startoni and Amy Houck as new assistant principals at Landis Run Intermediate School. Yakstis-Startoni comes to the district from Central Dauphin School District. Houck has taught sixth-grade math at Landis Run for nine years. Also, Courtney Nowak, currently director of special education, will serve as the new director of student services, following Joni Lefever, who has taken a position at Wilson School District in Berks County. Dana Schrodel, who was an assistant principal at Landis Run for seven years, has been appointed principal at Nitrauer Elementary School.

Solicitor: The board voted unanimously to appoint York-based Stock & Leader Attorneys at Law, represented at the meeting by David M. Walker and Leigh Dalton, as board solicitors from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025. Walker was introduced to the board at the last meeting. He spoke at this meeting, noting that the firm serves 24 school districts, with five attorneys devoted full-time to education. “We believe we’re completely ready to take care of you,” he said, noting that he previously was a special education teacher for many years. Board member Erin Hoffman said she is really comfortable that Superintendent Robin Felty can call the firm 24/7 and talk to someone.

Holiday cheer: To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Santa’s Brass Ensemble, a Manheim Township High School ensemble directed by Scott Siegel, performed in the lobby for a half-hour before the meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet next Jan. 12.