When: Manheim Township school board meeting, May 18. Board member Kim Romano was absent.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the 2023-24 proposed final general fund budget for $117 million with a millage rate of 16.6 and a property tax increase of 3.5%. The board will vote on the final budget at the June 15 meeting.

What it means: The tax bill for the median residential assessment of $225,700 would rise an additional $127.39 for the next school year, or $10.62 per month. The tax hike will bridge the gap between revenue and spending, leaving the district in the black.

Also: Budget drivers include a 4.5% increase in teachers’ salaries, in addition to increases to support staff. Cost for salaries, benefits and substitutes is about $78.5 million, with $2.2 million for proposed new teacher contracts, $460,000 for new staff positions and $244,000 increase for cybercharter expenses.

Also: The board approved transferring about $2 million from the general fund to the capital reserve fund, the Lancaster County Academy budget for 2023-24 at a cost of $5,245 per student with no increase.

Retirees: The board recognized 14 retiring staff members with a total of 347.5 years of service. Nine retirees attended the meeting: Francis Caravella, Laura Fellenbaum, Doug Mast, Don Miller, Jan Minnich, Patricia Roscoe, Milagros Saez and Terri Sies. Those who did not attend were Linden Bates, Ann Christensen, Judy Lepore, Daniel Reynolds, Jay Schlegelmilch and Mary Zimmerman.

Student representatives: Board President Stephen Grosh noted that John May and Surai Dumasia, who are seniors, will be leaving the board this month.

Graduation: Superintendent Robin Felty noted that 431 seniors will graduate in a commencement ceremony on June 1. Felty also noted that 5,944 students are enrolled in the district.

Flexible school days: The board approved five annual flexible instructional days (FID) for the next three school years. Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann said the Pennsylvania Department of Education allows such days to be used for an epidemic, a hazardous weather condition, a law enforcement emergency, the inoperability of school buses or other equipment necessary to the public school entity’s operation. Flexible instructional days can also be used for damage to a school building or a temporary circumstance rendering any portion of a school building unfit or unsafe for use.

Policies: The board also unanimously approved four revised or new policies regarding the district’s home-schooled students under the Pennsylvania School Code.

What’s next: The board will meet in a workshop session on June 8.