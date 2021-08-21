When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: The board appointed Dr. Terrance Henderson to fill the unexpired three-month term of Sara Grosh, who resigned from the board due to the demands of her job as a hospital nurse during COVID-19.

Background: Board members voted for their top three choices. Henderson, a physician who grew up in Baltimore in a single-parent family, won with 14 votes. Adam Hosey, chief equity officer at the YWCA, came in second with 11 votes; Sara Irvine, a musician who previously worked as a nurse, came in third with seven votes. Henderson and Hosey are both Democrats. Irvine did not note her party affiliation. On Aug. 18, the board held a special meeting to interview seven candidates for the seat. The candidates were asked eight questions, with a time limit of two minutes to answer. “They were all outstanding,” board President Nikki Rivera said.

Meet the new board member: When Henderson, who has three children, was asked what qualities, skills and experience he would bring to the board, he said he coaches boys basketball for the Manheim Township Recreation Department and that he brings team-building and data-gathering skills. “As a physician who previously worked on a team, I’m aware of the chain of command,” he said. On why he wished to serve, Henderson said, “I seek to do it for my kids. I want to be involved in every level. I’m a parent. I care about my kids’ education.” On the biggest challenges facing public education today, Henderson said funding is a big issue. He was critical of charter and cybercharter schools, which he said he believes receive a disproportionate amount of funding. On the strengths of the school district, Henderson said they were “wonderful teachers, most of whom participate in amicable problem-solving.”

Other business: Architect Jay Darkey gave his final monthly update on the middle school construction project, noting that teachers are now in the building and students will join them Aug. 24, the first day of school.