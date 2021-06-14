When: Manheim Township school board meeting held virtually and in person, June 10.

What happened: Donna Robbins, the district’s chief operating officer, explained changes to the 2021-22 final general fund spending plan, reducing it by $210,278 to $107.49 million with a 1.5% tax increase for a millage rate of 15.7729. Board members had little discussion on the budget during this nonvoting work session. The board is set to vote on the final budget June 17.

Deficit: Expenditures surpass revenues by $928,145. Robbins noted that without the $2.68 million one-time Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, expenditures over revenues would have been $3.61 million.

Salaries and benefits: Robbins asked the board to approve at its voting meeting an additional one-year extension to the administrative Act 93 compensation plan agreement with administration and specialists.

Health and safety plan: Superintendent Robin Felty read a draft of the required school safety plan for the next school year; it is posted on the district website. The plan must be submitted to the state Department of Education by July 30 in order for the district to receive $5 million. The district will continue to offer in-person learning, with an option for online learning through the Manheim Township Virtual Academy. One of the requirements of the plan is coordination with state and local health officials, but Felty noted that Lancaster County does not have a local health department.

Food and nutrition: Jim Dierolf, director of food services, reviewed the updated policy that offers a comprehensive nutrition program consistent with federal and state requirements for K-12 students. Dierolf also asked the board to approve next year’s $3.04 million food services budget, with no changes in meal prices. “With universal free breakfast and lunch for all next school year, I anticipate a break-even budget,” Dierolf said.

What’s next: The board will vote on the requests at its next meeting June 17. The board will not meet in July.