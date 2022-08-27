When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: In light of Hempfield School District’s recently approved policy concerning transgender students and sports, which limits student-athlete’s participation to teams aligning with their sex at birth, Manheim Township school board member Keith Kruger proposed the district discuss approving a similar policy “so we know how to respond if it comes up here.” Board President Stephen Grosh said he believes the first step would be to consult the district’s solicitor, Robert Frankhouser, followed by a discussion.

Comments: “As the mom of a transgender child, I believe what Hempfield is doing is horrible,” said board member Nikki Rivera. “I think we’re stepping in where we don’t need to. We can walk in when it comes up.” Kruger responded: “We have to hear both sides. I would love and accept them. I would be on the same page as you.” Rivera said Hempfield’s policy does not protect transgender students from bullying. “This is a really heavy issue that we should not be debating tonight,” Grosh said, suggesting that the issue be put on the agenda, for discussion only, at the next meeting. “Not a vote, just a conversation,” Grosh added. “There’s a lot to this. We’re not going to solve it tonight. I’d rather focus on the school’s opening day (Aug. 23).”

Personnel: The board approved personnel changes including new employees and retirees. Among others, Jason Strunk resigned as district athletic director effective Sept. 9, and Dennis Hostetter retired as head custodian at the high school after 42 years, effective Aug. 19.

Planning: The board approved the 2022-25 comprehensive district plan, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education every six years. One hundred and forty-five teachers, administrators, staff, parents, students and community members worked together to make the plan. It will now be submitted to the state for final approval and then posted on the district website, www.mtwp.net.

Purchases: The board agreed to buy Performance Matters, a comprehensive student assessment software solution from the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for $19,700. According to its website, the program is “built to identify unfinished learning and inform whole-child instruction.” The board also approved paying $233,382 to Leer Electric to upgrade the high school planetarium.

Funds: The board approved a request by Donna Robbins, chief financial officer, to transfer $2 million from the general fund to the capital reserve fund for future projects. The transfer means the district will not have to borrow funds. “We’re not spending yet,” Robbins said. “We’re just moving money.”

Superintendent’s report: Robin Felty reported that the free Summer Feeding Program provided 1,543 breakfasts and 3,674 lunches to 145 students. Also, the district’s migrant education mini-camp provided free breakfasts and lunches. In addition to the Summer Feeding Program, the district provided a Summer Power Packs Program from June 22 to Aug. 10, serving more than 220 Power Packs, which served weekly meals to 150 families. Felty said the district currently has 5,927 students, with 30% of them receiving free or reduced price lunches.

Policies: The board approved the first reading of policies on eligibility of nonresident students, student disciple, student expression/dissemination of material, controlled substances/paraphernalia, and a new policy on military leave. The board will vote on final approval for the policies at a meeting next month. The board also approved the second reading and final approval for a policy on nonschool organizations/groups/individuals. For details, go to the Aug. 18 agenda on the district website.