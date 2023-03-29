When: Manheim Township school board voting meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board voted to accept a $31.9 million plan identifying 104 capital building projects from the next school year through 2033-34.

What it means: The district is having a facility study performed to identify future capital needs, including those of all nine school buildings. The approval “only grants district administration to develop project specifications, quotes and bids for the current year,” wrote ShaiQuana Mitchell, director of communications and marketing, in an email after the meeting. All projects that require public bidding will be brought back to the board for review and approval, Mitchell said.

Background: The board discussed at its March 9 meeting the need to include some capital projects in its 2023-24 budget, which the board still needs to finalize. The district has $19 million saved in capital funds. There was implication at the last meeting that the amount saved might not be enough to cover all projects in the multiyear plan and that future saving was needed. But Mitchell wrote the shortfall is unknown at this time. “Once the study is complete, it will allow administration and the board sufficient time to fiscally prepare for capital projects,” Mitchell added. The multiyear plan is posted on the district website.

Repairs and upgrades: The board unanimously approved heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades for Neff Elementary School as part of a multiyear capital facility plan for about $2.9 million in 2023-24; roof repairs for Brecht, Reidenbaugh and Schaeffer elementary schools for $355,400; and the purchase of wireless access point and associated accessories for $324,029 and network switches and associated accessories for $399,620.

Consent agenda: In one vote, the board unanimously approved the following: the anonymous donation of a grand piano for Landis Run Intermediate School orchestra; four overnight or out-of-state field trips; two policies concerning principles of governance and leadership and graduation; and the creation of a unified track and field team for special needs and regular education students to play together on a competitive athletic team. The first home meet for the team will be held at 4 p.m. May 4.

Unified team details: Superintendent Robin Felty said 45 students are signed up for the unified team. Costs for the first two years of the unified team are limited to transportation to the meets, the cost to host a meet and the cost of paraprofessionals to assist students. Special Olympics of Pennsylvania will cover the cost of coaches up to $1,500 for the first two years. It will also pay for equipment and uniforms.

Student activities: Student representative Suraj Dumasia said this year’s high school Mini-THON raised $93,276 to support Four Diamonds, which ensures that every eligible pediatric cancer patient at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital receives care without facing a medical bill. The Odyssey of the Mind team will advance to state competitions on April 1.