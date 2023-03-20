When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, March 13. Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker led the meeting for President Donna DiMeo, who was absent.

What happened: The board recommended approval of a renovation project at Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave.

Details: Representing the school, Steven P. Gergely of Manheim-based Harbor Engineering spoke to the board about proposed renovations that would include filling in the courtyard to create a 5,801-square-foot addition on 5.444 acres for an auditorium, student commons and a college-style cafeteria. The existing cafeteria southeast of the courtyard will be demolished.

Action: The board recommended approval of the project contingent upon receiving a clean review letter, which means all comments have been addressed before plans can be recorded. The project does not have to go back to the board.

More: Tim Hamer, Lancaster Catholic High School president, said in a phone call after the meeting the date for construction to begin and the cost of the project are pending, but he hopes to know by summer. Last October, the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board gave the school a deadline of Oct. 4, 2025, for construction to begin.

Calvary Homes: In the absence of a representative from Calvary, attorney J. Dwight Yoder, who represents Manheim Township, gave a presentation on a request from the retirement communities to approve financing by the National Finance Authority, with tax-exempt obligations in an amount not to exceed $4.6 million. The project will refurbish 28 apartments and cottages on Elizabeth Avenue, Friendship Avenue, Fellowship Avenue and Edgemoore Court. The board voted unanimously to approve the request.

Hotel and storage facility plan: Peter Wertz, of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, representing Posh Hospitality No. 4 Flory Mill, asked the board to vacate the right of way of a 1,954-square-foot portion of land at the corner of Flory Mill Road and Shreiner Station Road, which Wertz described as “relatively small.” Posh plans to build a four-story hotel and three-story self-storage facility on property that Wertz says completely surrounds the small plot of land to be vacated. The Manheim Township Planning Commission approved the request at a meeting on Feb. 15. Yoder recommended that the board vote on the request at the next meeting so neighbors can comment.

Wright Avenue: Greg Strausser, of Strausser Surveying & Engineering, 2586 Lititz Pike, asked the board to waive two requirements of the land development plan for Wright Avenue Partners LLC, of Lititz, for 60 Wright Ave., based on the limited scope of improvement, which is a 5,000-square-foot warehouse addition attached to the rear of an existing warehouse on a 2-acre property. The board unanimously approved the request.

Hire: The board approved hiring the firm of Gibson & Perkins, of Media, as special counsel to investigate and evaluate the legal services provided to Manheim Township in Your Town Builders litigation at an hourly rate of $375 per hour. The litigation concerned overcharges for tapping fees.