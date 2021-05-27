When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 24, in person at Manheim Township Public Library and also held virtually.

What happened: Philip Mellott, director of Public Works, explained how the gated system works at the compost park, including improved ways to distribute access cards.

Details: Staff will be on site Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays through mid-June to assist residents. A phone number for assistance will be posted at the kiosk, and an additional kiosk will be installed. Residents can load money into their accounts at the municipal office now, at Stauffer Mansion in two to three weeks and at Manheim Township Public Library when it opens fully. Mellott recommended the board wait until later this year before opening the park to nonresidents so as not to overwhelm the park with grass clippings, which happened before.

Demolition and parking lot: The board approved a request by Mennonite Home Communities to tear down a portion of an old and inefficient building at 1520 Harrisburg Pike and replace it with a 140-space employee parking lot within the 100-year floodplain elevation that would eliminate the need for employees to park at nearby Woodcrest Villa and be shuttled to the home.

Car wash proposal: The board will hold a public hearing at a commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 on a proposal by RNJ Washes LLC to build a car wash on the site of the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill at 1850 Oregon Pike and the former bar next door. Owners are Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger. This follows last year’s abandonment of a plan for a Rutter’s at the site.

Clean water: The municipality will offer free stream restoration and basin retrofit tours on June 5 at 9 a.m. at Jaycee Park, at 11 a.m. at Stoner Park and at 1 p.m. at Overlook Park. For reservations, call Wendy at 717-569-6406, Ext. 1129. Commissioner Carol Gifford said the purpose of the tours to promote clean water and native plants.

Coffee with a Commissioner: Residents are welcome to stop by from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 12 at Overlook Park Pool for conversations with two commissioners.