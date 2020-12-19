When: Manheim Township commissioners virtual meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Due to concerns raised by a resident and a commissioner, the board postponed voting on members of the new Police Advisory Committee until a special workshop meeting Jan. 19.

Details: Resident Julie Rudisill objected to appointing Savannah Thorpe because of her publicized political activity. Commissioner Donna DiMeo requested background checks.

Quotable: “People don’t know who’s getting picked and why they’re getting picked,” DiMeo said, noting that police matters are a “very hot topic in the media.”

Fire/rescue: The board approved an ordinance for fire/rescue cost recovery, which allows the department to use a third-party billing company, PA Fire Recovery Service, to bill insurance companies, not residents, for costs incurred in responding to incidents. “It’s very expensive to respond to all these accidents,” said Chief Rick Kane. “Costs are much higher for municipalities like ours with lots of highways.”

COVID-19: Kane said the state projects that the pandemic will peak at the end of February. At his request, the board added a “limited” phase of operations, dictating what Manheim Township services and facilities are open and operating at limited capacity or services due to the pandemic.

Finances: The board approved the $31.7 million budget for 2021 without a tax increase. With a budget shortfall of $2.7 million due to COVID-19, the board agreed to transfer funds from the unappropriated balance in the 2020 general fund to items in the budget where expenditures exceeded the estimated budget amount. A motion to remove from the budget a new fire station in Richmond Square and some associated costs was rejected in a 2-2 vote. Carol Gifford and Barry Kauffman voted for the motion and Sam Mecum and DiMeo against it. Tom O’Brien was absent.

Also: Removed from the budget, by a 3-1 vote, were a new ambulance and more staffing for supplemental emergency medical services, reducing the budget by about $311,000. DiMeo cast the no vote. Mecum, the board president, wrote in an email after the meeting that the overall proposed Manheim Township Fire/Rescue budget showed a 45% increase over the 2020 expenditure budget.

Police: Chief Tom Rudzinski reported that he has two police officer vacancies to fill and his assistant is retiring in January. He said two grants are underway for a new police car and body cameras for all officers. He said the department has been overwhelmed since March by requests to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, which the department does in three phases: educate, warn and refer to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Township manager: The board agreed to advertise for and recruit an interim manager and approved the job description.

Fee changes: Beginning Jan. 2, the township’s compost park will be gated, with access limited to township residents with an access card, which can be purchased at the municipal office. For more information, call Wendy Dettrey at 717-569-6406, extension 1129.

Also: The board voted to rejoin the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee of 13 municipalities at a cost of $500 per year.