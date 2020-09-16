When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 14

What happened: Manheim Township Police Department, which patrols Lancaster Township, reported an increase in violent crime over the last month on Drury Lane and Michelle Drive on the west side of town, including two shootings, a robbery and vehicle theft.

Why it matters: Police Sgt. John Donnelly cautioned that residents can prevent a lot of the crimes by not leaving keys and valuables in their autos and locking their cars.

Buchanan Elementary: Tom Daniels, planning and zoning officer, reported that construction of the school is 70% done with completion scheduled for May 2021. The township is reviewing a plan for a Lancaster city water tower to be built adjacent to the school.

Conestoga Reserve: The township will assume maintenance and policing responsibility for five streets in the development: Milford Drive, Woodlyn Court, Conestoga Woods Road, Betz Road and South Conestoga Drive.

Church site available: Township Manager Bill Laudien is seeking a nonprofit tenant for the property formerly occupied by Abbeyville Road Christian Church at 551 Abbeyville Road. The township acquired the site in February to serve as a potential home for the Lancaster Township Fire Department but is no longer interested in using it for that purpose. If a renter is not found, the land may be sold. The property consists of a 13,076-square-foot brick building constructed in 1992 on 6 acres of land.

Cable franchise meeting: A public meeting will be held Oct. 12 to consider a cable franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (”Shentel”).