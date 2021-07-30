When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, July 26, in person and also virtually.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the preliminary/final land development plan for the proposed Granite Run Office Building at 365 Carrera Drive.

Details: The 75,000-square-foot building, near Planet Fitness, will span about 7 acres on two lots. The number of units was not available. The applicant seeking the land use is Granite Properties, care of Horst Realty, 205 Granite Run Drive.

Landis Homes: The board also unanimously approved financing, not to exceed $85 million, through the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority for Landis Homes Retirement Community and Landis Place on King LLC. Commissioner Donna DiMeo said the project would update the retirement community at 1001 E. Oregon Road.

Traffic: Commissioner Carol Gifford said after numerous communications with residents concerned about traffic issues, the board is looking at studies of devices that would reduce the speed of motorists. In response to Gifford’s request for input, police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said warnings and tickets are not a long-term solution.

Quotable: “It involves more than the police department. More police are a temporary solution. We need to look at a bigger, more permanent solution,” Rudzinski said.

Parks and recreation: Gifford announced that the Manheim Township pathways Global Positioning System is underway, with maps of biking and walking trails, including photographs, for people to put on their phones. She said it should be completed next month.

National Night Out: The annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie will be held in Overlook Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

Public library: Manheim Township Public Library’s annual book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Overlook Roller Skating Rink.

Upcoming: Board President Tom O’Brien said the board will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 on how to spend federal dollars the municipality received from the American Rescue Plan to fight COVID-19. On Sept. 20, the board will discuss the municipality’s comprehensive plan, outlining its vision for future growth and development.