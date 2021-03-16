At a special meeting Monday night, Manheim Township commissioners voted unanimously to hire James D. Drumm as the municipality’s new full-time secretary/manager, effective March 23.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and 25 years of municipal management experience to this position,” said Tom O’Brien, president of the board of commissioners. “We look forward to his fresh ideas and his interest in working with both our municipal staff and in our community.”

Drumm was chosen after a regional search that began in October. He previously served as a municipal manager in Georgia and Florida, where he directed large budgets, along with staff and police and fire departments, according to a Manheim Township news release.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern Florida. He also is credentialed as a city manager by the International City/County Management Association.

Benjamin Marchant has served as interim secretary/manager since Jan. 1, following the October departure of Sean Molchany, who served in the position since 2014 and served the municipality for 26 years.

Molchany, now assistant manager of Akron Borough, was hired by a Republican board, but after the board's make-up turned majority Democratic in 2019, the commissioners sought a new manager to “help pursue the board’s legislative and policy agenda,” Sam Mecum said at the time, when he was president of the board.

“We are excited to welcome Jim Drumm as the new township manager,” Mecum, who is now board vice president, wrote in an email after the meeting. “He has a career of more than 30 years in municipal government and although most recently he has worked as city manager in Brunswick, Georgia, he is originally from Pennsylvania.

“He is involved in the community, is an experienced communicator, has managed a staff of over 200 people and budgets substantially larger than that of Manheim Township. He has a successful background obtaining grant funding for various municipal projects including historic preservation, a subject dear to my own heart. It is a great day for the township.”