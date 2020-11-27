When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Nov. 23.

What happened: At the request of Joyce Sands, executive director of the Manheim Township Public Library, the board agreed in a virtual meeting to allow the library to return to 30 people for 30 minutes, followed by 30 minutes for cleaning, effective immediately because of a second wave of COVID-19. The policy was in place at the beginning of the pandemic but was later relaxed.

Details: Sands expressed concern for staff at the library because some people visit without masks and when given one, refuse to wear it. Sands will report back to the board next month, when the commissioners will decide if the policy should continue.

2021 budget: The board will vote on the proposed $31.7 million budget at its next meeting on Dec. 14, the only meeting in December. The complete budget is posted on the website. No tax increase is proposed.

Comment: Commissioner Carol Gifford expressed concerns about expanding the Fire/Rescue Department with a new fire marshal, 12 new full-time firefighters and a new station in the Richmond Square area at a time when the budget is constrained.

Quotable: “We need to step back and consider if this is the time to add to the budget,” she said.

Agenda update: Gifford also proposed adding an item to the agenda, “something like ‘Good News,’ ” to recognize Manheim Township residents and businesses that do good deeds for the municipality. Commissioner Barry Kauffman suggested that the commissioners give awards to residents who enhance Manheim Township with “public benefits, like painting all the park benches.”

Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee: The board appointed Jennifer Steigelman, Manheim Township treasurer and financial officer, as a voting member on the committee, with Commissioner Donna DiMeo to serve as the alternate voting member. The board appointed Maher Duessel to continue as auditor for another year.

To fill vacancy: The board voted to hire Keystone Municipal Services to recruit a new manager/secretary. DiMeo dissented.

What’s next: At a future meeting, the board will discuss automation of fees for the compost park and if it should remain open to residents only. In the past it was open to the public and for commercial use.