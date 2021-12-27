When: Manheim Township commissioners special meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: The board unanimously hired Scott Little as Manheim Township fire chief effective Feb. 7. Little follows Rick Kane, who resigned after 14 years as chief to work in the private sector.

Background: Little, a York native, previously served as fire chief for Lancaster city, where he was appointed in May 2018. Before that, he was assistant fire chief at Fort Detrick, Maryland, a U.S. Army garrison. A U.S. Marine veteran, Little was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Quotable: “I’m proud to be a part of the team,” Little said at the meeting. “It’s an honor to follow Chief Kane. Firefighting is not just a profession, it’s a calling.”

Lancaster County opioid settlements: The board also voted unanimously to participate in a $26 billion settlement with drug companies relating to the opioid crisis that follows years of negotiations. The companies are ArmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson. Pennsylvania joined the case to hold drug manufacturers responsible for their role in creating the crisis.

Details: According to a letter to the board from Manheim Township Manager/Secretary James Drumm, funds will be distributed over 18 years and must be used for meaningful change designed to curb opioid addiction, overdoses and death. Manheim Township may or may not get funds, but either way, programs developed within the county “will provide a greater good for everyone by effectively addressing opioid addiction,” Drumm wrote.

Compensation: The board also unanimously agreed to pay Drumm, who joined the staff in March, an annual salary of $135,000.

Tax collection: The board acknowledged a proposed ordinance to appoint a deputy tax collector and to modify the tax collector’s compensation. The board will consider adoption of the ordinance at its Jan. 10 meeting. Cherie Cryer, a certified public account with Simon Lever in Lititz, was recently elected tax collector. The deputy tax collector has yet to be named.

Sustainability: The board unanimously agreed that Manheim Township should adopt a plan to promote sustainable practices in local government purchasing and operations and to appoint each department director as a sustainability coordinator. The plan will address implementing sustainable practices with energy use, maintenance practices, service delivery, staff training and the purchase of goods and services. It will be considered by the board in September for inclusion in the 2023 budget.

Comment: “We have so much to celebrate and yet so many challenges,” said Brenda Kauffman, who chairs the Manheim Township Citizens’ Sustainability Advisory Committee, created in 2020.

Stoner House in Overlook Park: The board approved a revised five-year ground lease agreement for the house with the Manheim Township Historical Society, with rent set at $1 per year. The historical society, which is responsible for maintaining the house, earns income from events held at the house, previously owned by the former Manheim Township Overlook Community Foundation.

What’s next: The board will hold a reorganization meeting Jan. 3.