When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Developers of Grandview Strand outlined their plans for eight high-rise buildings containing 204 apartments, offices, retail shops, a community center and pool, and surrounded by parking lots, on 26 acres at 1251 New Holland Pike. Charter Homes & Housing asked the board to approve the Grandview Strand preliminary subdivision and land development plan. But following extensive questions and comments by residents who vehemently opposed the project, the board tabled the motion until its next meeting on Feb. 28.

Details: Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Housing, and Eric Mountz, regional leader at Traffic Planning & Design Inc., presented details indicating the high-rise buildings would contain one- and two-bedroom apartments, and the retail and office space would be on the ground level. The plan sets aside five acres of preserved land and 13 acres along the Conestoga Creek that would be dedicated to the township, Bowman said.

Safety and traffic concerns: In a letter to the board, Todd A. Hostetter and Jean L. Hershey, of Grandview Court, noted that police Chief Thomas Rudzinski “in recent months publicly raised his safety concerns” about the project. A resident on Homeland Drive expressed concerns for the safety of children, many of whom walk to Schaeffer Elementary School on Pleasure Road. Bowman responded that Charter has added some crosswalks and sidewalks suggested by neighbors in the nearby existing section of development. He said the developer “will be glad to do more.” Also, a Pleasure Road resident asked about restrictions for traffic. Bowman responded by saying there will be a four-way stop sign at Pleasure Road, Oregon Boulevard and Esbenshade Road.

Political landscape: “We voted you all in because you were going to stop development,” said a woman from Skyline Drive. “What good are you?” Manheim Township Board of Commissioners switched from Democratic to Republican control in the last election, when Republicans ran on a pledge to “stop out-of-control development that has happened under the Democrat’s control,” according to campaign brochures widely circulated by Township Forward in the run-up to the election. The Grandview Strand development plan comes as commissioners will again have to consider a proposal to build $120 million Oregon Village, which includes 525 new homes and the replacement of the existing Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant. A previous board of commissioners approved the plan in 2019, but a final ruling this past December from the state’s Commonwealth Court put the proposal back on the table.

Appointments: The board swore in former fire chief/emergency management director Rick Kane as the new Manheim Township manager/secretary, filling the unexpired term of James Drumm until January 2024. Kane’s salary is $135,000. The board also appointed Andrew Bowman, the current code compliance director, as assistant manager, effective Feb. 25, reviving a position that hasn’t been filled for nine years. Bowman’s salary is $122,500. Finally, the board appointed and swore in Scott Little as Manheim Township new fire chief/emergency management director. Little’s salary is $118,000.