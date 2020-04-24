When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 23.

What happened: The township has furloughed 30% of its workforce, said Township Manager Sean Molchany. Furloughed employees can file for unemployment, will continue to receive health benefits and return to work at some point.

Details: Molchany said he doesn’t have hard numbers but sees a shortfall of $1.1 million in real estate taxes, a loss of $17,000 from the compost park and refunding another $17,000 to $20,000 in canceled programming.

Quotable: “Right now, Manheim Township is bleeding money,” said board Treasurer Donna DiMeo.

Closures: The compost park, golf course and public library are closed and other sources of revenue are in limbo. With changes expected by the governor, the golf course may open without carts being made available. Pool openings “are not looking promising,” and children’s summer programs could run week to week, Molchany said.

Hiring freeze: DiMeo recommended putting off the hiring of an assistant library director until next year and suspending some temporary employees. Molchany said, with no exceptions, all hiring is frozen, even if approved.

Also: Board President Sam Mecum said passport sales at the library usually total $70,000 annually, and this year’s total will likely be negatively affected by the library’s temporary closure and suspension of passport services.

Level 3 emergency declaration: The board voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration, scheduled to end April 30, to May 8.

What’s next: The board, with most members attending via phone, will discuss a new fire alarm ordinance at its next meeting at 6 p.m. April 29.