When: Manheim Township commissioners virtual meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, led a public hearing on providing Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance for the former Stehli Silk Mill, a deteriorated property at 701 Martha Ave., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Background: The mill was built in 1897 and closed in 1954. The property spans 11 acres, with 8.4 acres in Manheim Township and the remainder in Lancaster city. Baltimore developer Larry Silverstein plans a $35 million project to convert the building to 165 apartments, a small restaurant and one or two small office spaces.

Details: Douglas described the property as blighted and a public nuisance, with abandoned wells, unsafe structures and vermin. Over the past 10 years there have been 87 police incidents at the site, such as suspicious activity, trespassing and curfew violations.

Quotable: “It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Commissioner Carol Gifford. “How wonderful it must have been in its day. It can be a strong focal point for Manheim Township.”

What’s next: The commissioners, who unanimously approved the Stehli project at the Jan. 11 meeting, will act on applying the tax assistance to the project at their next meeting on Feb. 22. It will exempt the developer from real estate taxes for 10 years, beginning at 100% the first year, down to 10% the last year.

Melody Lane: In September, Bill Murry, a real estate developer, asked the township to pay half the cost of road improvements on Melody Lane, which runs parallel to Lititz Pike and the Overlook Golf Course, where Murry owns property on which he plans to build six semi-detached homes. At the time, he didn’t know the cost to the municipality. At this meeting, his attorney set that cost at about $55,500. The board declined to take on the expense.

Quotable: “I don’t want to use taxpayers’ money to improve property for builders,” Commission Donna DiMeo said.

New hire: The board appointed Quinn R. Fry as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department. Three more new hires are in the pipeline.

Library: The Manheim Township Public Library has received $54,000 from the Library System of Lancaster County. It will celebrate its 10th anniversary throughout the year. The anniversary was in September, but the celebration was delayed due to COVID-19. Among other events, patrons may buy picture books for $10 each and donate them to the library collection in honor of someone named on a book plate. A reopening date for the library is planned by the next meeting.

Emergency plan: The board adopted the updated emergency operations plan, reviewed by fire Chief Rick Kane, who deemed the most important piece for residents to be the South Central Alert system, with emergency announcements. He said most schools will serve as emergency shelters. The plan includes an alerting system with the Lancaster County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The board will act on the mitigation plan at its next meeting.

COVID-19: The commissioners acknowledged the draft of a resolution in support of the creation of a Lancaster County health department. They will discuss it at their next meeting, with a vote in March.

Recreation: The Overlook Roller Skating Rink is scheduled to reopen March 20. The maximum capacity set for the rink is 200.