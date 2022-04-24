When: Manheim Township commissioners special meeting, April 18.

What happened: As the township continues to implement measures to control water pollution that runs downstream to the Chesapeake Bay, the commissioners are proposing a fee to pay for the program. Jeffrey Shue, of civil engineer C.S. Davidson Inc., gave an overview to implement the next municipal separate storm sewer system plan.

The cost: While there is no stormwater fee in Manheim Township now, Philip Mellott, director of public works, estimated the program’s five-year budget at $16,571,000 or $3,314,200 per year. A combined residential/commercial/industrial annual fee of between $120 and $130 has been proposed to cover the costs. The board made no decision on a fee. Mellott suggested it could be paid in four installments.

Details: Reducing stormwater requires an education and outreach plan resulting in public involvement and participation; an illicit discharge detection and elimination plan; stormwater management at construction sites, along with a post-construction plan to control pollution.

Quotable: “Compliance is the goal,” Shue said of the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act, which are administered under the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. “Documentation is important. Staff and consultants need to work as a team.”

What’s next: Starting July 2023, nitrogen-based reductions will most likely be the focus for pollution-control measures, Shue said.

Also: Mellott walked the board through the municipality’s storm sewer system permit history and funding. The current permit began July 1, 2018, and ends July 1, 2023. Mellott said the system requires a dedicated stormwater division, equipment needed at start-up, permit obligations and infrastructure upkeep that can’t be ignored. “Pipes are starting to break up,” he said. “We can line them if we catch them early.”

Comprehensive plan: Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, led the board through a discussion of an updated plan to guide the future of the township, which will probably take about 18 months to complete. Board President Donna DiMeo said the last plan was introduced 12 years ago. Previous plans were in 1966, 1986 and 1995. The process for the new next plan will begin late this fall. DiMeo said the goal is to get the staff, commissioners and residents thinking about how they would like to see Manheim Township move forward in the coming years.

A few examples: Agricultural preservation, traffic concerns and stormwater management are among the topics to be explored. Douglas said the municipality is running out of transfer of development rights, a zoning technique that conserves land by redirecting development that would otherwise occur on the land to an area suitable for denser development, compensating owners for their redirected development rights. DiMeo noted the plan will also look at the way the township conducts the public’s business. “Do we need a town center, with police, municipal government and fire/rescue under one roof?”

Committee: An 18-member steering committee will meet 21 times. Members will include commissioners, representatives of the planning and zoning department, a zoning board member, a planning commission member, an airport authority member, a representative of Brethren Village, an agriculture committee member, township manager and assistant manager, a parks and recreation board member, a school board member and three citizens.

Next meeting: The commissioners will meet at 5:45 p.m. April 25.