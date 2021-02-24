When: Manheim Township commissioners virtual meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Don Blough and Steve Howell of the state Department of Transportation presented a proposal to install 16-foot-high noise barriers along Route 222 at the Lancaster Bible College and Stoner Park. The college and Stoner Park neighbors will vote on the proposal, along with the municipality. Blough said the college opposes the wall but will defer to Manheim Township.

Discussion: “If we vote yes and they vote no, it’s a dead deal?” asked Commissioner Carol Gifford. “Yes,” Blough said.

What’s next: Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and take at least two years, with no cost to the municipality. The board will consider the request at its March 8 meeting. The project is part of PennDOT’s improvements to Route 30 and Route 222.

Weaver Road: The board discussed two options to improve pedestrian safety along the road, near Carter-Moir Drive, where a path ends abruptly at the north end of the township’s athletic complex. Benjamin Marchant, interim municipal secretary/manager, said staff recommends installing a sidewalk — the less expense option — along the west side of Weaver Road and adding signs with lights. The cost would be about $13,500, which is not in this year’s budget. Board Vice President Barry Kauffman asked staff to come back to the board with a resolution.

Quotable: “There was a horrible accident there a few years ago,” said Commissioner Donna DiMeo, who walks along the road regularly. “It’s just a speedway.”

Police Advisory Committee: The board appointed Moniqua Acosta, James Adams, Jane Mirion and Jack Paskoff to serve on the committee for four years; Adam Hosey, Celso Mesian, Ramon Rivera and Michael Tafelski, for three years; and Robert Walker, police Chief Thomas Rudzinski and police Officer Natalie Littlehale for two years. The committee, which will meet for the first time in April at the Manheim Township Public Library, will select four more members. The public is welcome.

Opposition: Commissioner DiMeo and resident Julie Rudisill both complimented the police department for doing a good job and objected to the committee because of the way the members were selected and because it is unnecessary. “It should be driven by the police,” said DiMeo, who voted against the appointments. Two residents also commented on the committee, one opposed, one in favor.

Tax abatement: The board adopted a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program to establish eligible areas within the municipality, including the former Stehli Silk Mill, 701 Martha Ave., where a developer plans a $35-million project to convert the building to 165 apartments, a small restaurant and one or two small office spaces.

Personnel: The board extended an employment agreement with Marchant until March 12 and hired Declan Murphy as the municipality’s communications specialist beginning March 1. The board also appointed Christopher Wertz to the rank of captain with the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department.

Youth council: The board is looking for nine students in grades seven through 12 to serve on a new youth council next school year.