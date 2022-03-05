When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners voted to reject Charter Homes & Neighborhoods’ preliminary subdivision and land development plan for Grandview Strand, 1251 New Holland Pike. Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker cast the dissenting vote.

Background: The plan proposed eight buildings with 204 apartments on 26.42 acres next to the Grandview Heights and Homeland neighborhoods. Eight acres — some in floodplain and some for active and passive use, with a greenway along a stream — would be dedicated to Manheim Township. Robert Bowman, Charter’s president, described the greenway as similar to Landis Wood. Previously, the Manheim Township Planning Commission approved the plan in a 5-2 vote.

Comment: During public comment prior to the vote, a Skyline Drive resident questioned the fairness of approval for the plan and asked if the commissioners would use funds from the development to reduce her taxes or fix the sewer. “I don’t think you are,” she said. “I have a 1952 brick Cape Cod. I love it. I’m disappointed in you. You turned your back on all of us.”

Also: Meg Meyers, of Edgemoor Court, said that Bowman told her the site would be for 55 and older residents, with no children. “Now I’ll have a parking lot in my backyard.” She also is concerned about flooding in her backyard. “I’m disgusted.”

Details: Manheim Township solicitor J. Dwight Yoder led the discussion with Debra Shulski, an attorney for Charter. Because some data was influenced by COVID-19, Yoder asked if Charter would be willing to do an updated traffic count. Shulski said Charter would be happy to comply. In response to concerns about the 40 mph speed limit going under the bridge from Homeland to Country Club Estates, Lisa Douglas, Manheim Township director of planning and zoning, said a traffic engineer confirmed that the site distance was okay. Board President Donna DiMeo asked if Charter had evaluated the site of a four-way stop for walkers and bikers. “Whatever improvement you want, we’re happy to work on that part of our plan,” Bowman said.

What’s next: Yoder said the board has 15 days to reconsider the decision. DiMeo recommended an executive session.

Police: Citing an uptick in thefts, Chief Thomas Rudzinski urged residents to lock their cars. He also asked for volunteers for the Youth Aid Panel. And he reviewed a 35-page 2021 annual report on police activity, which is available online at crimewatch.net/search/2021annualreport. He noted that the number of crashes increased from 664 in 2018 to 901 in 2021, with four fatalities in 2021, and two so far this year. Most crashes, he said, occur on routes 30, 283 and 501. “We’re going to crashes all the time.”

Construction: The board unanimously approved a request from CGA Architects to modify sections of the subdivision and land ordinance to allow them to convert a former bank at 2568 Lititz Pike to offices for Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine. A proposed addition will add about 1,039 square feet to the building, for a total of 2,953 square feet.

Appointments: The board appointed Deborah Broskey as a member and Timothy Ponessa and Philip H. Brubaker as alternate members of the civil service commission. DiMeo swore in Brubaker; the others were not present.

Expenses: The board awarded a bid for four 2022 stream restoration projects to Green Team Industries LLC, for $749,687. Projects include Pleasure Road and Wetherburn Commons.

Donation: The board agreed to reallocate $15,000 donated by the late Manheim Township resident Mary Kathryn Pulkrabek for a proposed Manheim Township Community Center, which never materialized, to the Manheim Township Public Library.