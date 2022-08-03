When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting on July 25. Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard was absent.

What happened: Two architecture firms — Kimmel Bogrette Architecture + Site, of Conshohocken, and RLPS Architects, of Lancaster — presented competing proposals for a new Manheim Township municipal campus, which could combine administration, police and fire/rescue in one building, either on Municipal Drive or in Overlook Park.

Why it’s important: Manheim Township Assistant Manager Andy Bowman said the conversation began with the previous board, when the cost of maintaining the old buildings — the municipal building was built in 1991, the police building in 1984 — became burdensome.

Quotable: “We’re struggling now,” Bowman said. “It costs a lot of money. It’s a great expense.”

What’s next: Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposals at the Aug. 22 commissioners meeting.

Liquor license transfer: Attorney Ellen Freeman, with Flaherty & O’Hara, which provides advice on alcoholic beverage law, spoke on Zoom on behalf of Turkey Hill Minit Markets regarding a request to transfer a liquor license from the Stockyard Inn to the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 806 New Holland Pike. She said Turkey Hill has 68 liquor licenses to sell beer and wine, but not spirits, and has never had a violations. She noted that although the markets are open 24/7, the sale of alcohol is subject to limited hours. The board unanimously approved the transfer.

Appointments: The board swore in Daniel C. Wagaman as a captain of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department. Wagaman previously served the department part time for 12 years and the Hagerstown Fire/Rescue Department full time for 14 years. The board also appointed Patrick Trimble to fill the unexpired term of James M. Stephens to the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board until the first Monday of January 2026. Stephens is moving out of the municipality.

Race: The board agreed to close several streets, including Snyder Road and Brighton Avenue, for the Race to Remember, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29.