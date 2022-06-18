When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, June 13.

What happened: Carolyn Hook, 955 New Holland Ave., asked the board for help solving a dangerous situation where a large tractor-trailer parks right up to her driveway, blocking her view when she backs out. When other trucks parked there, Hook asked them to park elsewhere, and they did.

Quotable: “This guy will not move,” she said

Caught in the middle: Hook suggested the truck driver park on Fountain Avenue, where there is an area with no driveways, but he said he has already been kicked off Fountain Avenue. She has called the police eight times, as well as the state Department of Transportation. PennDOT tells her it is Manheim Township’s responsibility; Manheim Township tells her it is PennDOT’s responsibility.

Response: “We’ll do some research,” said board President Donna DiMeo. “I’ve never looked at this kind of situation,” police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said. “We’ll see what we can do legally.”

New hire: The board approved hiring Maribel Fernandez as the Manheim Township human resources director beginning July 5 for an annual salary of $93,000. Fernandez has worked in human resources since 2009. She previously served as director of human resources for Conestoga Valley School District.

Lancaster Bible College: The board unanimously approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new welcome center/office for prospective students at the college, 901 Eden Road, with a maximum of 750 students. It will have a total of 19,780 square feet on two floors.

Stoner Farm: The board unanimously approved 16 new single-family homes in phase four of the development at 1051 Eden Road, for a total of 127 homes. Later in the meeting, commissioner Barry Kauffman thanked volunteers for planting 240 trees at Stoner Park.

Library: Kauffman reported that through fundraisers, the Manheim Township Public Library has garnered $18,000 to be used for the library’s operational costs. The library is holding a silent auction, now through June 24, as a fundraiser.

Public hearings: The board acknowledged a request to transfer a liquor license from East Cocalico Township to Pizzeria Luca, at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, and a request for a liquor license transfer for Turkey Hill Minit Markets LLC. The board will hold public hearings on both liquor license requests at 6 p.m. June 27. The board also received a request to allow Posh Properties to build within a floodplain at 789 Flory Mill Road. At a commissioners meeting in April, Posh presented a plan for a nonprofit cultural and religious center to host celebrations for people of South Asian descent, among others, along with a for-profit 108-room hotel, both on Enterprise Road, a private road off Manheim Pike near Delp Road. The board will hold a public hearing on the Posh proposal at a meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

Coffee with commissioners: DiMeo and commissioner Mary Jo Huyard will meet with residents from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 18 at the Overlook Pool.

Meeting venue: In July, the board plans to return to meeting at the municipal office, 1840 Municipal Drive.