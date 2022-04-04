When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, March 28.

What happened: Lancaster County planners offered a glimpse of what future development might look like in Manheim Township. Kip Van Blarcom and Alex Rohrbaugh, of the Lancaster County Planning Department, presented highlights of Lancaster County’s comprehensive plan, called Places2040. “What’s the greatest opportunity and the greatest challenge for Manheim Township?” Commissioner John Bear asked Van Blarcom.

Quotable: “You need to go high-rise,” Van Blarcom said, “to accommodate a lot of people in a small area. ... We have to work regionally. Everyone wants to preserve. No one loves traffic.”

Details: The countywide plan features five big ideas: creating great places; thinking beyond boundaries; connecting people, place and opportunity; growing responsibly; and taking care of what the county has. Van Blarcom said the ideas came from listening to residents’ hopes and concerns for the county’s future. Each idea includes what needs to be done differently.

What’s next: Manheim Township will hold its first comprehensive plan forum April 18. To view the comprehensive plan online, go to lancasterplanning.org.

Grandview Strand revisited: The board voted 4-1 to approve a sewer planning module for Grandview Strand, a proposed Charter Homes & Neighborhoods’ building project for 204 apartments in high-rise buildings at New Holland Pike and Pleasure Road. Commissioner Barry Kauffman voted no because there is no plan to develop the land now. The board on Feb. 28 rejected the land development plan for Grandview Strand. Nevertheless, Debra Shulski, Charter’s attorney who spoke via Zoom, came back to ask the board to approve an increase in sewage flows of more than 50,000 gallons per day because Charter plans to develop the property in some way at some time. Director of Public Works Philip Mellott recommended the board complete the sewer module since the process began prior to the plan denial.

Crime: During public comment, Lisa Wood, who lives near the scene of a March 19 fatal shooting at Club Twenty3, 1703 New Holland Pike, said she is concerned it could happen again. Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker said Manheim Township police Chief Tom Rudzinski is working with the owner, noting that the club has good interior security and is looking at outside security.

Stream restoration project: The board exercised its power of eminent domain to approve temporary construction and maintenance of 226,874 square feet in the Landis Run watershed at Oregon Pike, East Delp Road and Valleybrook Drive. The property is owned by RLPS Architects II LLC, 250 Valleybrook Drive. The goal of the project is to reduce erosion and sedimentation causing environmental problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The township awarded a contract for the project in February to Green Team Industries LLC for $749,678.

Bridge maintenance plan: The board rejected a bid for $333,535 — the lowest bid received — for repairing bridges at Shreiner Station Road over the Little Conestoga Creek; Weaver Road over Bachman Run; and Plaza Boulevard over railroad tracks. The plan will be rebid for just Weaver Road and Plaza Boulevard, with Shreiner Station Road evaluated for a future project. The plan was budgeted at $175,000.

Contracts: The board awarded a contract for $67,106 to Pennsylvania Percs Inc. for LED traffic signal module replacements and the installation of pedestrian push-button poles on Lititz Pike at Delp Road. The board also awarded a contract to Reilly Sweeping Inc. for $29,800 to rent a broom sweeper for spring street cleaning.

Community events: Board President Donna DiMeo and board member Mary Jo Huyard will represent the board at Coffee with Commissioners at the Richmond Square Fire Station from 8:30–10:30 a.m. April 9. The municipality will host a native plant sale at Overlook Park from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Manheim Township Public Library will hold its annual book sale Sept. 13-15, when more than 50,000 books will be for sale.

Praise: The board presented a certificate of commendation to Robert Cummings, a part-time Recreation Department employee responsible for the pickleball program at the Overlook Activities Center and a former military nurse. Cummings saved the life of Greg Orth when he went into cardiac arrest while they were playing pickleball Dec. 13. “I’m standing here alive,” Orth said at the meeting. “I should be dead. My heart stopped beating.”