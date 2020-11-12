When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Jennifer Steigelman, director of finance, presented the proposed $31.4 million budget for next year, representing an increase of $2.2 million in spending, or 7% more than the current budget.

Projected revenue: At $28.9 million, the projected revenue is $306,000 less than this year. No tax increase is proposed at this time, Steigelman said.

What it means: Tax millage is 2.03, or about $500 for a property assessed at $250,000. “For that, the taxpayers get a fire department, police department, public works, code compliance, planning and zoning, road paving and plowing, 12 parks, an 18-hole golf course, two swimming pools, an activities center and a first-class library,” board President Sam Mecum said after the meeting.

Details: Salaries and benefits, at $22,823,000, represent 71% of the budget, covering 189 full-time employees and some part-time employees, an 8% increase over 2020.

What’s next: The proposed budget will be made available for public inspection beginning Nov. 16 with tentative adoption Nov. 23. The board will then vote on final adoption Dec. 14. Budget details will be on the township website at manheimtownship.org.

Police advisory committee: Resident Julie Rudisill expressed skepticism about the creation of a police advisory committee, noting Manheim Township Police Department has existed since the 1800s and has never needed residents to interfere. She said the people chosen to serve on the committee have no training or background in policing. Mecum explained the police chief, along with other officers who have applied to serve, will join citizens on the 15-member committee.

Also: Douglas Schmuckle, who serves on the township civil service committee, which has a similar purpose, echoed Rudisill. “Putting together a group of people to do what we’re doing is redundant,” he said. “Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski will meet with anyone, but he already has enough on his plate. ... I’m reluctant only because we should want to use the time for public safety.”

Background: The police advisory committee’s purpose is to “review, research, analyze, discuss and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on policing practices, policies and funding within the township,” according to a handout available at the meeting. Furthermore, the resolution states the committee would address “institutional or systemic policies and/or practices in place that could result in the disparate treatment of communities of color.”

Why it’s important: Resident Lance Greene, who is Black, volunteered to serve on the police advisory committee. He said he wants to get more involved in Manheim Township. “What is the board doing to promote more diversity in the community?” he asked.

Sustainability advisory committee: Brenda Kauffman, sustainability advisory committee chair, along Vice Chair Stella Sexton and member Chris Steuer, gave a quarterly report on the committee. The report focused on energy use, both electric and natural gas, in Manheim Township’s eight buildings and making people aware of the walking trails and cycling paths in the municipality.

Township manager/secretary: Solicitor J. Dwight Yoder said he and commissioners Tom O’Brien and Barry Kauffman met with Keystone Municipal Solutions about searching for a new manager/secretary. He said they plan to meet with two other firms skilled in municipal services and added that the new hire may not be on the job by Jan. 1.

Floodplain issue: Robert Bowman, president of Charter Homes, again pleaded with the board to sign a letter of map revision to save four homeowners on Edgemoor Court from each paying about $4,000 to $5,000 per year for flood insurance. One of the homeowners, Evan Dean, who attended the meeting virtually, also pleaded with the board to sign the letter. Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, noted that the Grandview Strand project is only halfway finished and if Manheim Township signs the letter, Bowman is no longer required to meet the ordinance requirements for the rest of the project. Mecum said he’s not sure the board has the authority to sign the letter. Commissioner Carol Gifford suggested the board meet with staff for a better understanding of what’s at stake.

Coffee with the Commissioners: Two commissioners will meet with residents to share ideas and concerns from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Manheim Township Public Library.