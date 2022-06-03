When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, May 23.

What happened: The board again addressed the issue of residents keeping backyard chickens in Lancaster County’s most populous suburban community. Commissioners specifically reviewed the zoning ordinance and conditional-use requirements for chickens in residential zoning districts. The discussion was in response to a request by Jacob and Brooke Zoltowski to have chickens at their home at 23 Old Post Lane. The request will go before the township planning commission first, followed by a public hearing at a board meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

Details: Lisa Douglas, the township’s planning director and zoning officer, said up to 12 chickens are now allowed, and they must be contained 50 feet from the property line and 100 feet from neighbors’ homes. “My only suggestion is that you can write some limitations, that they must be noncommercial,” Douglas said. She said the conditional use requirement could be changed to “by right.”

Expensive chickens: Douglas asked resident Jacob Ripperger, who raised chickens on his property last year, to share his experience with the board. He said he gave up the chickens because the cost was too high. Douglas said the cost to apply for a conditional use is $750 for the application and $1,000 in escrow.

Concerns: Commissioner Barry Kauffman raised concerns for commercial chicken farms in light of avian influenza outbreaks and suggested some kind of inspection program. Assistant Manager Andy Bowman said the idea of inspecting coops was not a good use of township resources.

Presentation: Matt Stoppa, director of recreation and parks planning, and Jerry Dyson, vice president of Lancaster County Disc Golf Club, told the board of plans to revise the layout of the Overlook disc golf course. They said redesigning the course would be relatively easy and provide a much greater level of enjoyment to players, including a club house where players can enjoy food and drink. They said the new design would be easier to maintain and include safety and privacy for neighbors. Stoppa estimated the changes would cost about $10,000.

What’s next: Board President Donna DiMeo suggested that new commissioners walk the proposed disc golf course with Stoppa to get a feel for the proposed changes. Stoppa suggested officials address any concerns from neighboring properties, designate a staff member to be in charge of the project and work with Dyson to complete it.

Potential stormwater fee: Township Manager Rick Kane discussed reviving an 11-member temporary stormwater management task force. DiMeo suggested that, in light of the projected annual cost of $19 million to reduce sediment by 10% and remove nitrogen, the board consider charging an annual fee, perhaps $120 to $180 for the average taxpayer, beginning in September. “The (task force) should get public input so it’s not surprised,” she said. “We should know the structure (of the task force) by July 11.”

Signs: The board authorized installing pedestrian crosswalk and warning signs at 632 Wallingford Road, where a walking path crosses the road, and a “No Outlet” sign on the east side of Rachel Drive, to the north of the intersection at Richland Drive.