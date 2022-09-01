When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane gave a slide presentation on the timeline for a proposed municipal campus combining administration, police and fire/rescue in one new building.

Details: Previously proposed for Municipal Drive or Overlook Park, Kane said due to numerous complaints from residents, the plan will now be limited to Municipal Drive. He said some residents are worried that the athletic fields on Municipal Drive will be sacrificed for the new building, but he assured the board that while the fields may be closed during construction, they would be back. The 90-day timeline includes tours of the existing buildings for the public and surveys of employees prior to a 2023 feasibility study/needs assessment.

Comment: “This is great to include the public,” President Donna DiMeo said. “I’m coming on the end of my ninth year here, and Manheim Township has never had a long-term capital budget strategy. This will get (residents) involved, get them excited, let them see what’s happening.”

Decision: The board voted to proceed with the 90-day plan.

Custodians: Manheim Township Assistant Manager Andy Bowman continued with a slide presentation reviewing custodial service, proposing to reduce staff from six to two custodians and subcontracting the majority of cleaning. He said the impact would be an annual savings of about $60,000 and asked the board for permission to publicly bid for services. First, the advertisement for open bids has to be approved and posted, followed by 10 days to receive bids. Then the board will vote, which may happen at the Sept. 26 meeting.

New hire: The board approved hiring Tracy Nonamaker as finance director beginning Sept. 12, following Jennifer Steigelman, who resigned Aug. 19. The issue prompted a heated discussion between DiMeo and Commissioner Barry Kauffman about the hiring process in the municipality. Kauffman cast the only no vote, not because of the candidate but because of the process.

Comments: “I think we should have reviewed the job description,” Kauffman said. “I was told at the last meeting that 10 people were being considered. Then, all of a sudden, we’re down to one. We didn’t meet to evaluate these people.” DiMeo countered that the board is supposed to trust the staff who hired the director. “We’re told to stay away from personnel issues,” she said. “I personally believe we are not a micromanaging board. ... We hired the township manager and assistant township manager, and they do a great job. They hire.”

Also: The board awarded a bid for $123,495 to Barrasso Excavation Inc., of Oley, for 2022 stormwater improvements, specifically for annual inlet repairs.

Appointments: The board appointed Sophie Esbenshade, Zaara Seemeen and Jack Bear to the Youth Advisory Council until May 6, 2024.

Parking: The board acknowledged an engineering and traffic study to prohibit parking on portions of Richmond Drive and Scotland Court.

What’s next: For the next meeting on Sept. 12, the board will move back to the municipal office at 1840 Municipal Drive, rather than meet at the Manheim Township Public Library.