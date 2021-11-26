When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Nov. 22. Commissioner Donna DiMeo was absent.

What happened: Manheim Township’s real estate tax will remain at 2.03 mills — about $500 for a property assessed at $250,000 — in the proposed 2022 budget presented at the meeting. No tax increase is expected.

Spending plan: Jennifer Steigelman, director of finance/treasurer, presented the $36 million budget, which increases spending by $4.34 million, or 14% more than this year. About $5.5 million is expected to be transferred from reserves to balance the budget. Salaries and benefits for 197 full-time employees, in addition to part-time and seasonal workers, represent $24.12 million, or 66% of the operating budget. Eleven new full-time positions are expected to be added in 2022, including four firefighters and one civilian aid for the police department. To view the proposed budget, go to manheimtownship.org.

What’s next: The board will vote on the budget on Dec. 13 or Dec. 20.

Public comment: Frank Kitzmiller, of the Fox Chase development, objected to the recent hike in the cost of water. “I don’t know if the public is aware,” he said. “I hope Manheim Township informs customers.” Commissioner Sam Mecum said all customers were mailed a notice but that Manheim Township has “no control over or jurisdiction” because Lancaster city charges for water. Mecum said the subject has come up before at Manheim Township General Municipal Authority meetings. “So far, we’re scratching our heads,” he said.

Grandview Strand development: The board voted 3-1, with Mecum opposed, to table until the next meeting a request by Charter Homes for a time extension for Grandview Strand. Anthony Marcavage, of Pleasure Road, and Dave Wood, of Sycamore Avenue, both spoke against the Charter Homes project on New Holland Avenue, with 204 apartments proposed in eight buildings. Marcavage said approval for the project could be rammed through, but he sees it as “an opportunity for all parties to come together for a good settlement.” Wood talked about the numerous traffic accidents at the Pleasure Road/New Holland Avenue intersection and suggested the developer consider duplexes rather than apartments. “I think the new board should have a look,” he added.

In other business: The commissioners appointed Carol Gifford to the Sustainability Advisory Committee until January 2023. They also approved an ordinance prohibiting truck traffic in Beverly Estates and authorized the solicitor to begin the process of arbitration to recover unpaid police service fees from Lancaster Township.