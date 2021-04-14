When: Manheim Township commissioners virtual meeting, April 12.

What happened: The board voted unanimously in favor of urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to authorize the local use of radar, previously illegal in the state. Commissioner Carol Gifford said Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski supports radar, which would discourage speeding, especially on routes 283, 222 and 30, which have the most crashes, at 19.3 per 1,000 people. Calling it “a distinction we do not want to hold,” Gifford asked residents to urge support from their state representatives.

Police report: Rudzinski said the department recently ordered body cameras for all Manheim Township Police Officers at a cost of $140,000; half of the cost is covered by a grant. He said the cameras will be downloaded at the end of the day, with access for 90 days.

Liquor violations: Gifford said the Liquor Control Board recently issued Stoner Grille in Overlook Park a citation for a noise violation with a $500 fine. Because the township owns the property, “it’s our liquor license that is at risk,” township Commissioner Sam Mecum said. “It relates to amplified music. I’m hoping it can be resolved.” The restaurant is 300 yards from the nearest homes.

New restaurant: The board unanimously approved a modification request to reconstruct the former Ruby Tuesday’s at 2002 Fruitville Pike into Mission BBQ, a fast food restaurant chain.

Northeast Greenway Trail: The board unanimously approved the trail extension that Lancaster city will develop along East Walnut Street and the Conestoga River, crossing the river at an extension of Pleasure Road and the city waterworks and then north to Conestoga Pines Park as part of the larger Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway project.

Compost park: The board unanimously amended the budget to purchase an additional kiosk at full height for higher vehicles at a cost of $19,500, including installation. Entry to the park is $2 per load for passenger cars. The municipal office at 1840 Municipal Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to noon April 24 for residents to purchase access cards and for information on how to use them. A valid driver’s license is required.

Library: The Manheim Township Public Library will reopen April 19 with up to 68 patrons indoors at any one time. Passport sales will begin on May 1. Study rooms will reopen June 1. In-person programs will be held outdoors. The commissioners and the Police Advisory Committee will move their meetings to the Morgan Center at the library beginning in May.

Pools: Online registration for Overlook and Skyline swimming pools will begin April 16.

What’s next: The board will introduce James Drumm, the new secretary/manager, at a special meeting on April 19.