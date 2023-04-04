When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, March 26. Commissioner John Bear was absent.

What happened: The board discussed details about reinstating Coffee with a Commissioner, an opportunity for residents to engage with their elected officials and talk about the community.

Quotable: “I think there is a value, but sadly no one attends,” said board President Donna DiMeo. “It’s time to make a decision.”

Background: The last Coffee with a Commissioner was Sept. 12, 2022, and no one attended. At the March 13 board meeting, Commissioner Barry Kauffman asked the board to finalize plans, which the board agreed to address at the March 26 meeting.

Comments: Residents Elam Lapp, of Concord Place, and Blair Bollow, of Stagecoach Lane, weighed in. Lapp said he would like to have the conversations at least every other month. Bollow said he would like an agenda for each meeting. “There has to be some order to every meeting,” he said. He added that the conversations need at least two commissioners attending.

Decision: The board agreed to begin holding the conversations quarterly — on the third Saturday of the month in May, July, September and December — and see how they go. If the conversations are well attended, commissioners said they will consider going to every other month. The first one will be 8 to 10 a.m. May 20 at the municipal office. Two commissioners will attend. Manheim Township Manager/Secretary Rick Kane noted the comprehensive plan would be a good topic.

Stoner Farm: The board granted a second financial security reduction held in escrow for the first phase of Somerford at Stoner Farm, between Eden Road and Route 222. The four-phase Keystone Custom Homes project is for 124 single-family and duplex homes on 56 acres. Some of the homes are already occupied. In a February letter to the municipality from the engineering firm C.S. Davidson Inc., Jeffrey S. Shue, director of municipal services, wrote that the revised reduction of the public improvements security, based on construction estimates, was $1,428,197. He said the amount of the security could be reduced to $253,053, with a remaining balance of $284,247. Shue also wrote that an additional 10% in the amount of $28,424 will be held until the final reduction is completed, providing an entire remaining balance of $312,672.

Financial security explained: In an email sent after the meeting, Kane wrote, “There are always multiple financial security reductions through the life of a project. When a certain amount of work is complete and inspected, we return a portion of their financial security that is being held in escrow.”

Taxes: The board exonerated tax bills for properties owned by the municipality since it would be paying itself. Those properties are Overlook Golf Course and other public recreation facilities at 2040 Lititz Pike, Stoner Commons, Stoner Grill & Restaurant, mini golf and The Barn at 605 Granite Run Drive.

Traffic study: The board received an engineering and traffic study to post a 25-mph speed limit on Village Drive between Lititz Pike and West Oregon Road. The township solicitor will prepare an ordinance for adoption.

Police chief: The board approved a separation agreement with police Chief Thomas Rudzinski to retire June 3.