When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board discussed expanding Overlook Park by acquiring 13 acres of land in the R2 residential district, rather than see it developed with townhomes. The property is adjacent to the 140-acre Overlook Community Campus between Fruitville and Lititz pikes. During the meeting, commissioners gave approval for staff to take the step of getting an appraisal and approaching the property owner to try to make an offer.

Quotable: “We can make it part of the park, or let it go to development,” said board President Donna DiMeo.

What’s next: DiMeo said the next steps are to have the property appraised and to discuss the purchase with the owner. In an email sent after the meeting, Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane said, “There is no specific property for sale.” A piece of property shown on the township official map is in the process of being subdivided, he said, though no subdivision plan has been officially recorded with Lancaster County. “Once the property is subdivided, because it appears on the township official map, that gives the township the first right to attempt to purchase the property if it is interested,” Kane said. So far, the township has not made an offer.

More details: If the property owner were to agree to a future price, commissioners would have to vote if they want to pursue purchasing the property. “At this point it is just a conversation to see what the appraised value of the property may be, then if the owner would be agreeable to sell,” Kane said.

Flory Mill Road plan: The board received a request from Posh Hospitality, owner of 789 Flory Mill Road, to vacate a 1,945-square-foot portion of right of way, east of the intersection with Shreiner Station Road; the property is not paved or used for roadway purposes. Posh plans to develop the property with an access drive, sidewalks and other improvements. The project is part of Posh’s plans to build a four-story, 12,184-square-foot Woodspring Suites Hotel, with about 125 parking spaces, along Flory Mill Road, Shreiner Station Road and McGovernville Road. Plans also show a three-story, 25,000-square-foot self-storage facility, with 19 parking spaces. The board will hold a public hearing on abandoning the property at its meeting at 6 p.m. March 13.

New school: The board granted a time extension to March 27 for the subdivision and land development plan for the Mary Frances Bachmann School at 1834 Lititz Pike, formerly the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart. The private school for students in first through 12th grades will be part of Consolidated Health Informatics (CHI) St. Joseph Children’s Health’s Franciscan School System. The school is scheduled to open at the site for the 2024-25 school year. Beginning in September, it will operate with a hybrid model and classroom space within other CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health location.

Creating a comprehensive plan committee: DiMeo said the board has received about 50 applications since September for a comprehensive plan committee that will chart the future of the township. DiMeo has suggested 18 residents serve on the committee, but there is not yet a final adopted resolution to form the committee, Kane said after the meeting. The resolution will dictate the final number. DiMeo said questions will be sent to applicants Feb. 1, and commissioners will review applications in executive session on Feb. 20 to ensure completion; interviews will be held in public after that. The committee will meet quarterly, possibly as early as spring.

Commendations: The board honored Police Officer-in-Charge Kyler Carner and Officer Anthony DiClemente, who rescued a woman who misjudged a turn and drove into a pond next to the entrance to Valleybrook Estates on Oregon Pike. The vehicle was submerged to the driver’s neck and still sinking when the officers jumped into the pond at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 22, when the temperature was 47 degrees. The driver sustained only minor cuts to her hands.

Commissioners’ health insurance: The board acknowledged a proposed ordinance to discontinue coverage, beginning with the next term of each newly elected or reelected commissioner. The proposed ordinance will come up for discussion at the Feb. 13 public meeting. Three of the five commissioners have some form of health coverage, whether family, single or a combination of partial coverage such or health only, no dental or vision, Kane said after the meeting. The collective health insurance cost for the commissioners is $42,520, he said.

Retirement: The board announced the retirement of Philip Mellott as public works director. Mellott has served the municipality for 34 years, first as an engineer and inspector, then as assistant director of public works, with the last nine years as director. He will continue to work part time to help the new, but not yet named, director get started. “The last 34 years have been exciting,” Mellott said. “I’ve always enjoyed my work … every single minute.”