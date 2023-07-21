When: Manheim Township board of commissioners meeting, July 10.

What happened: Township officials discussed a plan to pass an ordinance disbanding the parks and recreation board at the end of the year and form an advisory committee in its place.

Background: Assistant Township Manager Andy Bowman asked township solicitor Dwight Yoder in March to review the parks and rec board ordinance. At the April 10 meeting, Yoder presented his findings, and commissioners discussed them, Bowman said in a July 19 email. According to the April 10 minutes, Yoder didn’t recommend dismantling the board but said if it were to continue, changes needed to be made so the township was in compliance with the first class township code.

More: For the township to continue the parks and rec board, changes would have had to be made in how the Manheim Township School District’s two appointees were placed on the board.

Future: Commissioners say they are looking for more involvement from the school district and residents with the new model. After the meeting, Bowman said the school district and township are looking to make something better.

Officials’ comments: "We're just trying to do what's right and best for the township," Bowman said. President Donna DiMeo agreed it is a "good idea" to work as a blended committee with the school district, including facility sharing. She emphasized the balance between "rec" and "parks."

Details: The transition will coincide with the end of three parks and rec board member terms.

Reaction: President Jim Bohan, who has been on the board since 1990, said he was disappointed no one from the park board was included in the discussions.

Quotable: "We've never heard anything about this," Bohan said. "Some of us on the board are much more permanent fixtures than the board of commissioners. Has it been so bad that you got to disband it? It just amazes me that all of a sudden, wham, bam, you don't need this board anymore."

More: He admitted the role of the board has become a lot "fuzzier," and the only authority they had was on fees for the pool and rules and regulations as to how parks operate.

Township response: By email July 19, Bowman said Matt Stopa, parks director, notified the parks and rec board every time this topic was on the commissioners’ meeting agenda since April 10.

Airport: Commissioners discussed the Transteck Hanger preliminary/final land development plan. Manager Rick Kane said someone from the Airport Authority is likely to come to the August meeting to discuss plans for the removal of the existing building and construction of a new hangar.

New hotel: The board unanimously approved the preliminary/final land development and lot consolidation plan for a proposed four-story, 145-room "dual brand" hotel planned for construction on Enterprise Way, between Route 283 and Manheim Pike.

Police: Commissioners approved the appointment of Lt. Charles Melhorn as acting police chief until a new chief is appointed to replace Tom Rudzinski, who retired in June.