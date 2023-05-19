When: Manheim Twp. commissioners meeting, May 8.

What happened: Friends and family filled the meeting room for the annual police awards, led by Chief Tom Rudzinski and Lts. Brian Freysz, Michael Piacentino and Charles Melhorn.

Why it's important: The annual event recognizes officers and other law enforcement employees. The recipients were presented with personalized engraved glass trophies.

Background: Rudzinski noted that while the officers patrolling the township are consumed with crashes and traffic complaints, the department also contracts for service in Lancaster Township where there is higher criminal activity.

Chief recognition: Rudzinski, who is retiring this summer after 36 years on the force, received a surprise "citation" and a standing ovation at the conclusion of the ceremony. President Donna DiMeo said Rudzinski's police career with the township began in 1987, earning him the nickname of "Mr. Manheim Township." She thanked him for his integrity, humility and mentorship through the evolution of the police department.

Police awards: Officers Matthew Bender, Shane Long and Cody Lewis received the Distinguished Service Award. Long, who works with the K-9s Ruck and Zeke, also received the Meritorious Award. Officers Kyle Carner, Anthony DiClemente, Joshua Gay and Eric Coates received the Life Saving Award. Officers Michele Klinger and Marc Wiczkowski received the Humanitarian Award. Gay was also named Officer of the Year for 2022. Detective Sergeant Andrew Dobish received the Firearms Proficiency Award. Rudzinski presented the Chief's Award to Officer Mark Shivers for his "patriotism and devotion." Shivers led a tattered/retired flag collection event at Oregon Dairy last year.

Civilian award: Angie Ruhl was named civilian of the year. Rudzinski described the front desk attendant as a "good person and citizen."

Quotable: "We have the best first responders," DiMeo said.

Other happenings: Rudzinski said Officer Natalie Littlehale will also be retiring in June, and the department recently conducted an interview for the position of corporal.