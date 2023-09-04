When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: An East Hempfield Township couple were given party status during a public hearing on a conditional use application by Bent Creek Country Club. George and Carrie Galanis say their backyard abuts the wetlands where work is proposed to take place. The property is on the west side of the Little Conestoga Creek but would be impacted by the proposed changes, the couple claims. Solicitor Dwight Yoder said the board has 45 days to make a decision on the application and the Galanises can also ask questions.

Background: Mike Huxta, a project manager with ELA Group, presented an overview of the stormwater management project and replacement of the 30-year-old irrigation system. The proposed work affects the bunkers and greens of the fourth and sixth holes on the course. Conditional approval is needed because the area is located within the floodplain. Huxta said there were no concerns from the township engineer or an independent engineer.

Why it’s important: The Galanises say all bunkers on the course are under water during heavy rains, and their home — near the sixth hole — is in the most tenuous situation. The couple said they have endured floods in 2019 and 2021 but were never required to purchase flood insurance. Commissioner Barry Kauffman noted there have been several documented 100-year floods over the past couple years. Lisa Douglas, Manheim Township’s planning and zoning director, said she’s confident in the plan.

Discussion: “Our regulations are very, very strict ... more than FEMA’s,” Douglas said. “What if we anticipated wrong? Are there any remedies?” Kauffman asked. “I don’t know what those remedies would be,” Huxta said. “If you anticipated wrong, my house is going to be under water,” George Galanis said. “If hole number six gets cut into, wouldn’t that basin push more water toward our house?” Carrie Galanis asked. She said they love living in Bent Creek but did not want to pay for another basement remodel like they did in 2019.

More: Huxta said the proposed work would not affect anything but opined the home would not be permitted to be constructed today. The home was built in 2005 and the Galanises purchased it in 2016. ELA design engineer Derrick Musser agreed that the proposed changes would have a negligible impact on the amount of flooding the Galanises currently experience. But George Galanis read a quote that Musser made two years ago at a public meeting when he strongly discouraged any work in that area and recommended “no fill in that bunker.” Musser said he rendered the opinion before an engineering study was done.

What’s next: Although the commissioners have 45 days to make a decision on Bent Creek’s conditional use application for the proposed stormwater project, the board most likely will vote when it meets on Sept. 11, Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane said after the meeting.

Acting police chief: Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lt. Brian Freysz as acting chief of police effective immediately. His salary as chief will remain unchanged at $122,701, Kane said in an Aug. 31 email. Freysz has been a member of the Manheim Township police force since Sept. 11, 2000. He has been a patrol officer, sergeant, detective, and is currently lieutenant in charge of the Detectives Division.

Zoning hearing: The board voted to schedule a public hearing on the zoning petition of Arconic US, LLC for Sept. 26. The township planning commission recommended approval of the proposed zoning ordinance amendment at their Aug. 16 meeting. The aluminum manufacturing company is situated within the industrial 2 zoning district, between routes 283 and 72. According to Arconic's petition, expansion would be difficult under the current zoning because of certain restrictions. The proposed text amendment would “facilitate a more efficient and valuable use of land which is consistent with the public health, safety, morals and general welfare” of township residents.