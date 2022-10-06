When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Manheim Township Solicitor J. Dwight Yoder and Manager Rick Kane walked the board through a settlement offer for an appeal of the board’s decision to deny the proposed Charter Homes & Neighborhoods’ Grandview Strand development on the former Gammache farm, 1251 New Holland Pike, with 204 apartments in eight buildings, 800 square feet of commercial space, a community center and a pool. In February, the board voted 4-1 to deny the request based on some criteria the developer had not met.

Why it’s important: One of the major concerns was the safety of students walking to Schaeffer Elementary School on Pleasure Road. Yoder noted that the traffic study for the project is two years old, taken during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: Kane said the developer proposes four-way stops at Homeland Drive at Center Avenue and Strand Way and at Pleasure Road at Esbenshade Drive and Oregon Boulevard, along with added sidewalks and curbs and removal of tall vegetation near the Route 30 overpass on Homeland Drive. It also proposes to enlarge Lancaster Jaycee Park from 2.4 to 13.6 acres with a walking trail, which is now being installed, and eliminate a proposed Red Rose Transit Authority bus stop on New Holland Pike.

Public comment: Laurie Skorupa, 970 Edgemoor Court, said hundreds of area residents signed a letter opposing the development and noted that police said the plan is not a good idea due to traffic concerns. Later in the meeting, Cathy Newkirk, 1152 Country Club Drive, also objected to the plan because of the increase in traffic. “It’s pretty significant for us,” she said in a phone call after the meeting. “You can enter at New Holland Pike, but you have to come out on Strand Way, then turn right onto Country Club Drive to get to Route 30 or Route 23.” She noted that while the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, many people speed. “We’ve had cars on our lawn, our mail box taken out. We’ve complained to the police. But 200 more people with cars are going to be coming through our neighborhood. We already have traffic backing up.”

What’s next: Board President Donna DiMeo said most of the board’s concerns have been addressed. The board will vote on a second settlement agreement at its next meeting on Oct. 10.

Another development: The board voted unanimously to approve a request by Posh Properties concerning the flood plain near the Little Conestoga Creek on an 8.395-acre vacant property at 789 Flory Mill Road. Posh proposes to build a 25,000-square-foot self-storage facility and a 12,184-square-foot hotel with 147 off-street parking spaces. At the last meeting, a civil engineer assured the board that Posh has met all the requirements for the flood plain study.

Pickleball: State Rep. Steven Mentzer thanked the commissioners, the parks and recreation board and staff for the pickleball courts, which he said can be enjoyed by all abilities and ages, and suggested that some rules be established for all levels of play at the new facility. He offered to volunteer to help research rules and guidelines set at other courts to assure availability for all. DiMeo said the courts, at Destination Playground in Overlook Park, cost $500,000.

Pensions: The board unanimously approved the minimum municipal obligation for funding the 2023 pension obligations for police and nonuniform plans at a cost of $1,962,114.

Also: The board approved a new license agreement with Stoner Grille and Barn from October 2022 to December 2027 and awarded a bid for custodial service for the municipality’s 16 buildings to DSC Solutions, Leola, for $9,530 a month.