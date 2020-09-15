When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Sept. 14.

n What happened: In an effort to educate elected officials and the public, Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, explained a land-use program aimed at preserving farmland.

Background: Manheim Township’s transferable development rights program, created in 1991 allows owners of farmland in designated areas to sell their development rights just as if they had intended to sell their land for development. The difference is that the rights are transferred to an area more suitable for development.

How it works: A developer needs to approach a farmer. Once a farmer sells his or her transferable development rights, the farm becomes preserved. The program was created with 1,300 transferable development rights, and there are about 400 left today.

Volunteers wanted: The municipality is seeking 25 volunteers to plant native trees, shrubs and plants on Oct. 3 at Stoner Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and at Overlook Park from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Drinks and box lunches will be provided. To sign up, contact Wendy Dettrey at wdettrey@manheimtownship.org or call 717-569-6406, Ext. 1129.

Appointment: The board appointed Denyse Kling to serve on the township Planning Commission from January 2021 to January 2023.

Township notifications: The board invited the public to subscribe to “Notify Me!” at manheimtownship.org for news and events.

What’s next: The board agreed to discuss at public meetings in the near future resolutions for a countywide health department. Also, the commissioners are planning to establish a youth forum to find out students’ thoughts and questions by early December. The board also plans to discuss term limits for the members of the board and other committees, who generally serve two or three terms.